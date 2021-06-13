Cancel
Lewiston, ME

Obituary: Ronald A. Nadeau

Sun-Journal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENE – Ronald A. Nadeau, 65, passed away on June 6, 2021. He was born in Lewiston on Oct. 15, 1955. Ronald was raised on Biron Avenue in Lewiston by his mother Cecile Poussard Nadeau and attended local schools, graduating form Lewiston High School in 1973 and attended the University of Maine Lewiston.Ronald married Margery Keith Jan. 5, 1974. Together they raised two sons, Scot A. Nadeau and his wife Stephanie Samborski Nadeau with children Elizabeth and Andrew, and Brian K. Nadeau and his wife Karen Mason Nadeau with children Ellianna and Greyson. Ronald is also survived by his wife Margery and a brother Roger and his wife Muriel of Lewiston. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by brothers Alcide, Richard and Raymond Nadeau. Ron was parts manager at Bodwell Chrysler Plymouth, Advance Auto and also worked at Bessey Motors, 1973-2003. He was later contract worker with local Post Offices in Greene, Leeds and also worked for Green Mountain Coffee Roasters and other retail merchandising companies. Ron also enjoyed sports officiating working as referee for local school teams including baseball, soccer and basketball. Ron’s favorite pastime was going on walks through the wooded trails and riding bikes with his grandchildren and spending time playing in the water with family at Wells Beach. The most meaningful of accomplishments was seeing how his sons had become great parents. A special thank you to the staff of Central Maine Medical Center as well as Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice. No services are scheduled at this time. A family gathering will be planned at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.In lieu of flowers,donations can be made in Ronald’s name to:Androscoggin HomeHealth and Hospice15 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston, ME 04240.

www.sunjournal.com
