Springfield, VA

8715 SHADOWLAKE WAY, SPRINGFIELD, VA 22153

hellovirginia.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncredible 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in a quiet neighborhood. Unwind in the evenings on one of the two decks surrounded by trees and the sounds of nature. The gourmet kitchen is every cooks dream with 6 burner gas cooktop. Oversized granite topped island with tons of storage. Butler's pantry and built-in office desk area in kitchen. Formal dining and living room for entertaining. Relax in the den off the kitchen and in the winter enjoy a romantic evening in front of the wood fireplace. The lovely sun room on the back of the house is perfect for quiet time, anytime. A Northern Virginia treasure. The upper floor has hardwoods throughout and 4 bedrooms. The master suite has a sitting area and with four closets, there is more than enough room for all your clothes! The master bathroom has a walk-in shower and double sinks. On the lower level there you will find a full "Mother-in Law Suite". Complete with a full bathroom, bedroom, den, and kitchenette. There is also plenty room for storage! The lower level is accessed from the steps just off the kitchen/den area and also has a separate entrance to go outside and sit on the patio. This home has had numerous updates. The water heater was replaced in 2014 and there was massive landscaping, along with a water feature and Koi Pond, added in the backyard. The dishwasher was replaced in 2015 and washer/dryer in 2017. The fireplace and chimney were refurbished in 2018 and the refrigerator was replaced in 2019. The driveway was redone in 2020 and the deck steps and post were just replaced last month. This home is a bargain and won't stay on the market long. The home will be available to see Saturday, June 12 and an Open House is scheduled Sunday, June 13. DON'T MISS THIS GEM!!!

www.hellovirginia.com
