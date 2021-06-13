Cancel
Springfield, VA

6504 GREENVIEW LANE, SPRINGFIELD, VA 22152

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't miss this ideal four bedroom, three full bath, updated home in the established Rolling Valley neighborhood of Springfield. The main level offers hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms and a renovated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and glass-front cabinets. The lower-level includes a family room with a brick hearth and wood-burning fireplace, a bedroom, and a utility room perfect for a workshop or additional storage (with walk-out). The hardwoods continue to the upper level which also features an expanded primary suite with a walk-in closet and updated, full en-suite bathroom, two other generously sized bedrooms, and an updated hall bathroom. The quiet backyard surrounded by mature trees includes a gorgeous flagstone patio great for large entertaining. One-car oversized attached garage. Walk to nearby shopping (Whole Foods, Giant, Planet Fitness, restaurants), Springfield Golf and Country Club, and Hidden Pond Park. Convenient to Springfield Metro station, Rolling Road VRE, 95, 395, 495, and Fairfax County Parkway. Close to the Pentagon, Belvoir & Quantico. Roof - 2 years old, Bay window - 2 years old, brand new HVAC. Desirable West Springfield high school pyramid.

