Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, VA

9305 JANPHIL LANE, SPRINGFIELD, VA 22153

hellovirginia.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is so much to love about this lovingly maintained and updated home. It is tucked away on a private double lot (.45 acre) in a parklike setting. The beautifully landscaped yard and lovely garden greet you as you approach the charming covered front porch. Inside you will find a spotless home with gleaming hardwood floors, a beautifully renovated kitchen with 42" maple cabinets, gas stove, granite counters, breakfast nook, sunny living room and formal dining room. Just a few steps from the kitchen is a large family room with updated carpet, wood burning fireplace, wet bar and French doors leading to the maintenance free deck (replaced in 2017). The powder room and laundry room are also on this level. On the upper level is a spacious master bedroom suite with a walk-in closet and recently renovated master bath with two separate vanities, granite counters and shower. A door leads from the master bedroom to an adjoining bedroom which can be used as a sitting room, office, nursery or as a 4th bedroom. Down the hall are two additional bedrooms and an updated bathroom with double sinks. On the lowest level is a rec room with a wall of built-ins, a second refrigerator and a rough-in for 3rd bathroom. Other updates include lighting and hardware, roof (2017), and hot water heater (2020). In addition to the beautiful landscaping and peaceful setting, the exterior has French drains. The gas lines to the house have also been replaced. The two garage doors are insulated and have openers. This delightful home has approximately 2800 sf of finished living space. There is no HOA. Sangster Elementary School and Lake Braddock Secondary School.

www.hellovirginia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, VA
Business
City
Springfield, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Springfield, VA
Real Estate
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Water Heater#Real Estate Listings#French#Hoa#Idx#Mls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.