9305 JANPHIL LANE, SPRINGFIELD, VA 22153

There is so much to love about this lovingly maintained and updated home. It is tucked away on a private double lot (.45 acre) in a parklike setting. The beautifully landscaped yard and lovely garden greet you as you approach the charming covered front porch. Inside you will find a spotless home with gleaming hardwood floors, a beautifully renovated kitchen with 42" maple cabinets, gas stove, granite counters, breakfast nook, sunny living room and formal dining room. Just a few steps from the kitchen is a large family room with updated carpet, wood burning fireplace, wet bar and French doors leading to the maintenance free deck (replaced in 2017). The powder room and laundry room are also on this level. On the upper level is a spacious master bedroom suite with a walk-in closet and recently renovated master bath with two separate vanities, granite counters and shower. A door leads from the master bedroom to an adjoining bedroom which can be used as a sitting room, office, nursery or as a 4th bedroom. Down the hall are two additional bedrooms and an updated bathroom with double sinks. On the lowest level is a rec room with a wall of built-ins, a second refrigerator and a rough-in for 3rd bathroom. Other updates include lighting and hardware, roof (2017), and hot water heater (2020). In addition to the beautiful landscaping and peaceful setting, the exterior has French drains. The gas lines to the house have also been replaced. The two garage doors are insulated and have openers. This delightful home has approximately 2800 sf of finished living space. There is no HOA. Sangster Elementary School and Lake Braddock Secondary School.