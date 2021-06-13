Cancel
Public Health

COVID-19: Boris Johnson expected to approve 'inevitable' delay in lockdown lifting

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoris Johnson is expected to agree to the delay of lockdown easing in England and, according to a new poll, just over half of the UK public is backing the move. The lifting of the last remaining coronavirus restrictions had been planned for 21 June under the government's road map.

Related
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson fails to deny plans to cut back on pensions

Boris Johnson has failed to deny that the government is considering dropping the pensions triple-lock to help pay for the recovery from Covid.The prime minister was speaking after reports that chancellor Rishi Sunak is considering suspending the measure - under which state pensions rise in line with  the highest of prices, average wages or 2.5 per cent - for a year in order to avoid a bumper hike as pay soars in the wake of the pandemic.And reports today suggested the Treasury are considering cutting the pensions lifetime allowance or tax reliefs or introducing new taxation on employer contributions to...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid UK news: Boris Johnson warns of ‘rough winter’ as cases up more than a third from last week

Boris Johnson warned of a “rough winter” ahead as the UK saw a 37 per cent rise in the number of daily Covid cases compared to last week.More than 10,000 new infections were reported on Monday, as well as five deaths. It came after cabinet minister Kwasi Kwarteng said it was “unlikely” the remaining Covid restrictions could be lifted before 19 July. He highlighted that the government would “always err on the side of caution.”Meanwhile, there were calls to scrap quarantine for those holidaying in amber list countries. Data from NHS Test and Trace revealed that only one in 200 people returning from so-called amber list countries had tested positive for Covid-19. Also on Monday, Matt Hancock said he hoped self-isolation rules will be eventually scrapped and replaced with daily tests for those who have received two doses of a Covid vaccine.‘Unlikely’ Covid restrictions will be lifted before 19 July, cabinet minister says‘A sustained threat to patient safety’: Hospitals across the country swamped by record numbers in A&EMore than one million Covid jabs booked over weekend as rollout opened to all adults in England
Public Healthpoandpo.com

Boris Johnson set to extend England lockdown until 19 July

The Prime Minister is considering a delay to reopening of up to four weeks after a surge in cases of the Indian variant. Britain on Friday recorded the highest number of cases since February 26 and infections have risen 58.1 per cent week on week. A four-week delay could now...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Covid lockdown – live: Boris Johnson delays easing to 19 July due to Delta variant, but allows bigger weddings

Matt Hancock was grilled by MPs at the House of Commons this evening, after Boris Johnson delayed the easing of lockdown restrictions in England for up to four weeks. It was “sensible to wait just a little longer” and potentially until 19 July, the PM said, as the Delta variant of coronavirus surges. The health secretary batted away repeated questions on issues such as the government’s reasoning for adding India to the red travel list weeks after less at-risk nations.Other criticism came from ministers angry over Mr Johnson’s decision to speak to the press about the delay of easing...
U.K.tuipster.com

Boris Johnson says there will be “cautious but irreversible” lifting of restrictions after suggestions final easing of lockdown in England could be delayed by up to a month

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Christian Eriksen may not play football professionally again, says sports cardiologist. Christian Eriksen may not play football professionally again, says sports cardiologist. UK football bodies are likely to be "very strict" about allowing Christian Eriksen to return to the field...
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Lifting of England's lockdown delayed, and new common coronavirus symptoms

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed a four-week delay to the final lifting of England's restrictions. Remaining measures were due to be lifted in a week's time on 21 June, but concern over the more transmissible Delta variant has prompted a delay until 19 July. At a No 10 briefing, the PM said it was a "very difficult choice" but it was "sensible" to wait a little longer. "I'm confident that we will not need more than four weeks," he said - adding there would be a review after two weeks and the government "reserved the possibility" of lifting restrictions earlier. For weddings the current limit of 30 guests will be lifted on 21 June but a number of restrictions will remain, including social distancing requirements and no indoor dance floors.
Worldtucsonpost.com

Britain Expected to Delay Lifting COVID-related Restrictions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce the delay of the easing of COVID-19-related restrictions due to the growing presence in the U.K. of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, first identified in India. A prominent British epidemiologist told the BBC that she supports the delay. Sian Griffiths...
Electionsnewslanes.com

Lockdown POLL: Boris set to delay lifting restrictions by four weeks – do you agree? VOTE

The Prime Minister will address the country at 6pm and is poised to confirm rules on social distancing will not end as planned on June 21 and will continue until at least July 19. Mr Johnson will explain the next steps at a press conference in Downing Street and will be joined by England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, and the Government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance.