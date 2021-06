Considered one of the UK's most trusted figures, naturalist and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough is a champion for biological diversity and an important voice against climate change. The progenitor of the modern nature documentary, Attenborough was the first to bring the intrigue of the animal kingdom to audiences around the world. From his first days at the BBC’s brand-new television station in the 1950s to his flirtation with social media at the age of 94, here are 11 fascinating facts about the twice-knighted conservationist.