Springfield, VA

6711 NORVIEW COURT, SPRINGFIELD, VA 22152

hellovirginia.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExcellent Location... Pristine Condition... Superb Convenience... Great Schools... This home has it all and should be at the top of your list... Meticulously maintained, large split level home on a manicured lot with automatic watering irrigation system for the beautiful front yard.... Abundant natural light on all three living levels.... Outdoor living spaces are inviting, comfortable and easy to maintain....Enchanting stone waterfall is located next to the large patio... Covered parking immediately next to the entrance to the kitchen....Inside you will find neutral, designer wall colors and hardwood floors almost everywhere.... The spacious Living Room and Dining Room are perfect for everyday living and entertaining family and friends.... The Kitchen is beautiful with never-ending granite counters, cream colored cabinets, recessed lighting, designer tile floor and stainless LG appliances....Just a few steps down from the Living Room is the huge Family Room with hardwood floor, raised hearth gas fireplace and updated Powder Room. The fifth Bedroom (or Office) is located next to the Family Room, perfect for private office space, a secluded bedroom or Study.... The Laundry area is conveniently located on the lower level with ample room for storage and has a door leading to the back yard. On the upper level, you'll find the large Primary Bedroom with generous closet space and an en-suite Full Bath decorated with designer tile... three more generously sized bedrooms are on the upper level as well as the updated Full Bath in the hallway.... The back yard is a dream come true with a huge Patio off the Living Room, stone retaining walls and a pretty stone walkway leading to the huge upper yard area, which features wood chip ground cover and a shed for yard tools.... This home has an emergency Generac generator that will power the whole house, fueled with direct piping natural gas... The location is convenient to the Springfield Metro, Interstate 95, the Beltway and Interstate 395 for commuting, as well as close to shopping, golfing and recreation centers... Norview Court is a quiet cul-de-sac and one of the nicest streets in West Springfield... No HOA dues or restrictions. Dates for some updated items are: New Kitchen in 2016, AC and Gas Furnace replaced in 2014 with humidifier and air purifier, Water Heater replaced in 2019, New Electric Panel in 2019, Windows replaced in 2016, new 30-year roof installed in 2014. Crawl space storage area with concrete floor is below the Living Room and Dining Room accessible from the Utility Room.

www.hellovirginia.com
