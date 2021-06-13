Cancel
Rose Byrne on highlighting eating disorders in new show Physical: 'It's uncomfortable and it's not depicted'

Cover picture for the article"You're nothing. You're a ghost, a fat ghost," says the critical inner voice of disillusioned housewife Sheila Rubin, who spends her days booking rooms in cheap motels to binge on fast food. Beautiful, thin, privileged; on the outside, her life appears perfect. But inside, Sheila, played by Rose Byrne, is...

Rose Byrne’s Hilarious Response to Wearing a Leotard for ‘Physical’

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Rose Byrne as she promoted her new AppleTV+ show “Physical.”. Along with dishing on her character, Rose opened up about rocking a leotard for the show, joking, “It was like I was doing a Marvel movie. I had epic fittings, just within a millimeter, you know a little higher, a little just wider in the straps.”
Vogue Magazine

Rose Byrne’s Latest Comic Creation? A Snarky Housewife Who Conquers the World of Aerobics

Rose Byrne can do it all. Between 2007 and 2012, the Sydney native earned two Golden Globe and two Emmy nominations for her masterful performance as Glenn Close’s protege in the tense legal thriller Damages. When she wasn’t bribing judges or brandishing guns, however, the 41-year-old actor was establishing herself as a comedic scene-stealer with parts in Marie Antoinette (2006), Get Him to the Greek (2010), Bridesmaids (2011), and Spy (2015). Then came Mrs. America (2020), the 1970s-set saga about the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, in which she plays Gloria Steinem. In Byrne’s hands, the straight-haired, aviator-clad feminist icon became a real woman with doubts, flaws, and blind spots. If any naysayers remained, they were proved wrong.
Rose Byrne Gets Physical as Anti-Hero in Leg Warmers, Says Dark Comedy Is 'As Uncomfortable as It Is Funny'

Rose Byrne is about to get Physical on your screens — though not in the light, bubbly way that the Olivia Newton-John music video evokes. In Apple TV+‘s new, dark comedy (premiering this Friday, June 18 with three episodes, followed by weekly releases), the Aussie actress plays Sheila Rubin, a housewife in circa 1981 San Diego whose husband Danny (Superstore’s Rory Scovel) is mulling a run for local office. Sheila, meanwhile, is prone to mull runs to the local fast fooderies, to soothe what ails her by way of a ritual that involves a motel room, copious amounts of junk food,
Rose Byrne teaches sons about female empowerment:

Rose Byrne is teaching her sons about equality and female empowerment. The 41-year-old actress has sons Rocco, five, and Rafa, three, with her husband Bobby Cannavale and has said she wants to make sure her children are aware of the importance of gender equality, especially when it comes to raising a family.
Rose Byrne on Women’s Empowerment in the Comedy-Drama ‘Physical’

Australian actress, Rose Byrne, reflects on her experience filming Physical, an upcoming Apple TV+ series, as well as the feminist message it conveys. Rose Byrne’s Physical character is a self-loathing housewife in 1980s San Diego named Sheila Rubin, who happily supports her husband’s run for state assembly but struggles with body image issues behind the scenes. Sheila discovers an aerobics studio that could be her saving grace. However, despite finding a new love for dancing and becoming a successful fitness instructor to raise money for her husband’s campaign, her demons constantly creep up on her.
'Physical,' the new Rose Byrne dramedy series, debuts on Apple TV+

"Physical" has premiered on Apple TV+. The new drama/comedy series stars Rose Byrne. "Physical," the new dramedy series starring Rose Byrne, has premiered on Apple TV+. The series follows the story of Sheila Rubin (played by Byrne) as she goes from dutiful wife to an economic powerhouse in the world of recorded aerobics classes.
The Independent

Physical review: Rose Byrne is a self-loathing housewife in this oppressive dark comedy

Rose Byrne is a master at playing swans: women who are chic, motivated and put together on the surface, flawed and insecure beneath it. There was Helen in Bridesmaids; Ellen in Damages; Gloria Steinem in Mrs America. Now here comes Sheila in Physical – an impressive, oppressive dark comedy from Apple TV+ – to out-swan them all.Sheila is an Eighties housewife and mother, but her main (pre)occupation is self-loathing. To the other mothers at school drop-off, she seems glamorous and aloof – but that’s only because she’s too busy berating herself to hear anything they’re saying. She’s “old”, “zitty”, “lazy”,...
TheWrap

‘Physical’ TV Review: Rose Byrne Gives Women’s Body Issues a Superficial Workout

The thing about female rage, a phrase used ubiquitously today when women’s needs and emotions are pushed to the forefront of pop culture and cinematic conversations, is that it kind of always needs a motivation or else you run the risk of it falling entirely flat. That’s the main problem with “Physical,” creator and showrunner Annie Weisman’s strident new Apple TV+ dramedy about a housewife and mom (Rose Byrne) grappling with eating and body dysmorphic disorders who decides to become an aerobics instructor.
Rose Byrne Channels Jane Fonda

It was the first day of June, and Rose Byrne, the Australian actress, had a voluminous houndstooth scarf wrapped around her neck. “It’s not New York winter, but it’s actually quite cold here,” she said, speaking over Zoom. “I had to go to Uniqlo and buy a big puffer.” (In her mellifluous accent, the word sounded more like “puffah.”) Byrne, who is usually based in Brooklyn, was in Sydney, where she grew up, and where she had arrived some weeks earlier, along with her partner, the American actor Bobby Cannavale, and the couple’s two young boys. They had spent a fortnight observing Australia’s ultra-strict quarantine edicts. (“Hotel, police, the whole thing. That’s why Australia has been so incredibly successful in dealing with COVID,” Byrne said.) She had just done “preschool drop-off and all that jazz” and was walking over to the Sydney Theatre Company, where she had made her stage début, at twenty, and where, last year, she and Cannavale were supposed to star together in Arthur Miller’s “A View from the Bridge,” until that plan was scuttled by the pandemic.
PHYSICAL Season 1: Rose Byrne Is Feisty In Apple TV Plus’ Juicy Black Comedy

There’s always something appealing about the ’80s. It’s an era where everything is changing — from women’s roles and technology to politics and styles, all things are shifting and affecting one another. For Sheila (Rose Byrne), the antiheroine of Annie Weisman‘s new AppleTV+ dark comedy Physical, all these changes force her to think about also changing herself and her life situation. But change isn’t something that’s easy to do for someone like Sheila. Not only is she a woman who has no agency (or job and money), Sheila’s also battling a loud voice inside herself — a voice that judges her whenever she eats too much or sleeps too long. That her husband Danny (Rory Scovel) is a self-centered jerk certainly doesn’t help either.
Rose Byrne's New Show 'Physical' is Now Streaming on AppleTV+

Byrne, known for her film roles in Bridesmaids, Insidious, and 5-season run on TV drama Damages, plays Sheila Rubin. Rubin is a disgruntled 1980s housewife who finds relief from her life's issues through aerobics. In the series, Rubin faces marriage strain, money trouble, and body image issues. Rory Scovel plays opposite Byrne as her husband pursuing a career in San Diego politics.
Newsweek

In Apple TV's 'Physical', Rose Byrne Brings Back the '80s (and Those Leotards)

"The era is documented so much and it's parodied so much, it's easy to be funny. There was always a conversation of just keeping it as authentic as we could." If you had to pick one thing that defined the 1980s, you'd likely include aerobics. From leotards to Olivia Newton-John's "Let's Get Physical" to Jane Fonda's iconic fitness videos, aerobics became a cult-like obsession, and Rose Byrne's new Apple TV+ series Physical (June 18) recreates that time. "The era is documented so much and it's parodied so much, it's easy to be funny." Byrne plays Sheila, a wife and mother who finds purpose in her life, and eventually fame and fortune, through the world of aerobics. "She has ideas, she has ambition, she wants to sit at the table. Yet she's also harboring a horrible illness and an addiction and this secret life full of lies. We meet her at a breaking point." As for whether Byrne was influenced by any of the icons of aerobics in the '80s, Byrne says she was more focused on the world that writer Annie Weisman created. "I really wanted to just have a clean eye about that, and I didn't want to sort of lean on any particular exercise queen, if you will."
Rose Byrne battles inner bully, rocks leotards in 'Physical'

In Apple TV's new dark comedy series "Physical," Rose Byrne plays an ambitious woman with an eating disorder who begins to find happiness in the world of 1980s aerobics, leotards and all. (June 18) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
