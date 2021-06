Chautauqua County experienced a surge in sales tax collections during the month of May compared to the same time last year. That's according to figures released by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli on Wednesday. DiNapoli says the county collected approximately $6.1 million in sales taxes in May, compared to $3.3 million in May 2020, which is an increase of 83.8%. The amount collected is also approximately $200,000 more than what the county collected in sales taxes during the month of April.