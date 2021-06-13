Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

TV tonight: Andrew Neil’s GB News launches

The Guardian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve been longing for a news outlet willing to use the word “woke” endlessly and pejoratively, you’re finally in luck. Today sees the long-trailed launch of GB News, which has boldly appointed itself “Britain’s news channel”. Andrew Neil will be launching the grassroots fightback against snobbery and metropolitan hauteur while commuting from his home in the south of France. Other treats include former Apprentice and Brexit party candidate Michelle Dewberry and alleged satirist Andrew Doyle. Phil Harrison.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Bean
Person
Stephen Graham
Person
Andrew Neil
Person
Hugh Grant
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Michelle Dewberry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Tonight#Bbc One#Bbc Radio#Brexit Party#Gb News#Apprentice#Bbc Four And Radio 3#Sas#Channel 4 Another#Sardinians#Paddington 2#Luvvie Phoenix Buchanan#Sky Sports Main Event#Bbc One#Itv#French#Eurosport 1#Roland Garros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
Netherlands
Related
TV & Videoskentlive.news

Inside GB News studio ahead of launch of UK's new channel

GB News presenters have been pictured in the studio ahead of the new channel launching this weekend. The channel, chaired by veteran political interviewer Andrew Neil, launches on June 13 with a special programme at 8pm titled Welcome To GB News. GB News has signed up a roster of high-profile...
TennisThe Guardian

TV Tonight: Peter Crouch’s Euro-banter live from Wembley

As the delayed Euros finally kick off, the former England striker Peter Crouch presents this late night entertainment show welcoming celebrity guests to analyse all the action from the competing home nations of England, Scotland and Wales, as well as predicting how they will fare in the rest of the tournament. Maya Jama co-presents, while music comes from comic Alex Horne and his house band, the Horne Section – all beamed live from Wembley. Ammar Kalia.
EntertainmentTelegraph

GB News to launch radio station

GB News, the right-leaning television network that launches on Sunday, will also be available on radio under plans announced on Friday. Rather than be a separate station, it will be a simulcast of the audio from the TV broadcast, which will also be available online as well as Freeview, Sky, Virgin and Freesat.
TV & VideosHillingdon Times

Launch of channel GB News expected to shake up TV news landscape

A new channel is expected to shake up the TV news landscape this weekend with the launch of GB News. The network, chaired by veteran broadcaster and former BBC political interviewer, Andrew Neil, has announced a raft of high profile signings, including former Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher, ex-BBC presenter Simon McCoy and former ITV presenter, Alastair Stewart.
TV & Videostribuneledgernews.com

New British broadcaster GB News, compared to Fox News, set to launch

Comparisons between GB News and Fox News are "unfortunate," according to journalist Simon McCoy, ahead of the new British broadcaster's launch on Sunday with a special programme. McCoy, a former BBC broadcaster, is one of a number of high-profile figures who have joined the new channel, which is chaired by...
TV & VideosThe Guardian

How GB News is bringing US-style opinionated TV news to the UK

New channel is keen to reject comparisons with Fox News despite positioning itself as ‘anti-woke’. When GB News launches at 8pm on Sunday, viewers will for the first time be able to immerse themselves in a non-stop, opinionated, US-style “anti-woke” current affairs television channel aimed at a British audience. But there’s one thing those running the outlet are desperate to make clear: please don’t compare us to Fox News.
TV & Videosabc17news.com

GB News launches in Britain to take on ‘woke warriors’

GB News wants to make one thing very clear: The upstart TV channel does not see itself as the British Fox News. “That is an easy, inaccurate shorthand for what we are trying to do,” Andrew Neil, the former BBC host who is the chairman of the network, said in a recent interview with the Evening Standard newspaper.
TV & VideosThe Guardian

GB News launch gains more viewers than BBC or Sky news channels

The launch of GB News was watched by more people than both the BBC News channel and Sky News despite several technical glitches on opening night, according to data released on Monday. The television news channel, which claims to “lend an ear to some of Britain’s marginalised and overlooked voices”,...
EntertainmentPosted by
The Independent

Who is behind GB News and what is channel’s agenda?

After months of heated speculation over its potential impact on British political discourse, triumphant announcements of presenters poached from rivals, and combative Twitter spats with critics via chairman Andrew Neil, GB News will finally unveil itself to the public this weekend.The 24-hour channel, which Mr Neil and his new associates hope will rival the likes of the BBC and Sky News with a mixture of “original news, opinion and debate”, is set to hit the airwaves on Sunday at 8pm.With branding heavy in the colours of the Union Jack and featured segments bearing names such as Wokewatch and Free...
TV & Videosfoxhole.news

GB News accuses BBC of “ambush” ahead of broadcast launch

The new Andrew Neil-fronted TV news channel GB News has explosively accused the BBC of carrying out an “ambush” against them in a bid to damage their launch, as a row has broken out about access to pooled footage of public events. Because some newsworthy events happen in conditions that...
TV & Videosrebelnews.com

WATCH: Andrew Neil's Woke Watch with Comedian Andrew Doyle

Andrew Neil is joined by Andrew Doyle for the first edition of Woke Watch. Tonight it's the turn of the police. Andrew Doyle: “The public don't want to be lectured to [by the police]. They want the police to solve crimes. Every time you see a TikTok video with officers dancing, and they also see knife crime on the rise, people are thinking maybe the priorities are out of whack here.”
TV & Videosinews.co.uk

GB News launch night beats BBC News channel and Sky News in ratings battle

GB News made a promising start, winning more viewers than rivals BBC News and Sky News during its launch night, despite a series of technical glitches. The “anti-woke” channel peaked in its opening minutes with 336,000 viewers watching Andrew Neil introduce “Welcome To GB News.”. Attracting an average of 262,000...
Entertainmentmarketresearchtelecast.com

Channel GB News launches: a kind of Fox News for Great Britain?

After months of preparation, the British TV station GB News started broadcasting on Sunday. The station is considered a conservative-populist response to the public service BBC, which insists on its impartiality. Chief Andrew Neil has announced that GB News will target viewers who feel “left out and not heard”. The journalism veteran, once with the BBC, however, rejects concerns that GB News could become a British counterpart to the US broadcaster Fox News.
TV & Videosprweek.com

GB News: an opportunity for the PR industry or ‘Gammon TV’?

The presenters, including veteran political broadcaster Andrew Neil and economics correspondent Liam Halligan, seemed oddly ill-at-ease, and even awkward at times during the launch programme, which was followed by a three-hour talk show hosted by Dan Wootton, a former senior journalist at The Sun. Production was patchy, with some guests...