TV tonight: Andrew Neil’s GB News launches
If you’ve been longing for a news outlet willing to use the word “woke” endlessly and pejoratively, you’re finally in luck. Today sees the long-trailed launch of GB News, which has boldly appointed itself “Britain’s news channel”. Andrew Neil will be launching the grassroots fightback against snobbery and metropolitan hauteur while commuting from his home in the south of France. Other treats include former Apprentice and Brexit party candidate Michelle Dewberry and alleged satirist Andrew Doyle. Phil Harrison.www.theguardian.com