TV tonight: Andrew Neil’s GB News launches

After months of heated speculation over its potential impact on British political discourse, triumphant announcements of presenters poached from rivals, and combative Twitter spats with critics via chairman Andrew Neil, GB News will finally unveil itself to the public this weekend.The 24-hour channel, which Mr Neil and his new associates hope will rival the likes of the BBC and Sky News with a mixture of “original news, opinion and debate”, is set to hit the airwaves on Sunday at 8pm.With branding heavy in the colours of the Union Jack and featured segments bearing names such as Wokewatch and Free...