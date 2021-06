The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers at the Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at 13:30 ET in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. The Phoenix Suns eliminated the defending champions Los Angeles Lakers in the quarterfinals with 4-2 wins and then swept the Denver Nuggets in the semifinals with 4-0. The Los Angeles Clippers eliminated the Dallas Mavericks in the opening round and the Utah Jazz in the second round with 4-2 wins each. Both times they came back from a 0-2 lead.