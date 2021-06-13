Coach and Captain reflect on 1st Betway Test vs the Proteas

Dean Elgar had asked for centuries and five-fors in his first series in charge of South Africa’s Test team and, so far, Quinton de Kock, Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada have delivered. Though he didn’t say it, Elgar probably also wanted everyone to hold on to catches after South Africa spilt eight chances in their last two Test series. Cue a near-perfect performance against West Indies in the first Test, with only one chance put down, and even the things Elgar didn’t know he had wished for had come true.