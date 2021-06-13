Coach and Captain reflect on 1st Betway Test vs the Proteas
West Indies Head Coach Phil Simmons and captain Kraigg Brathwaite both said the team will be lookngg to rebound from the defeat first Betway Test match to south Africa. They promised a better showing in the second match next week. West Indies lost to the Proteas by an innings and 63 runs on Saturday at the Darren Sammy Stadium in Saint Lucia. They will have to regroup and look to rebound when the final contest of the two-match rubber, at the same venue on Friday, June 18.www.windiescricket.com