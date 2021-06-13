Cancel
Coach and Captain reflect on 1st Betway Test vs the Proteas

Cover picture for the articleWest Indies Head Coach Phil Simmons and captain Kraigg Brathwaite both said the team will be lookngg to rebound from the defeat first Betway Test match to south Africa. They promised a better showing in the second match next week. West Indies lost to the Proteas by an innings and 63 runs on Saturday at the Darren Sammy Stadium in Saint Lucia. They will have to regroup and look to rebound when the final contest of the two-match rubber, at the same venue on Friday, June 18.

Dean Elgar had asked for centuries and five-fors in his first series in charge of South Africa’s Test team and, so far, Quinton de Kock, Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada have delivered. Though he didn’t say it, Elgar probably also wanted everyone to hold on to catches after South Africa spilt eight chances in their last two Test series. Cue a near-perfect performance against West Indies in the first Test, with only one chance put down, and even the things Elgar didn’t know he had wished for had come true.
Fully vaccinated fans in Saint Lucia get a chance to attend 2nd Betway Test Match

GROS ISLET, Saint Lucia – A small number of fully vaccinated cricket fans in Saint Lucia will have the chance to see West Indies take on South Africa. Following the request from the Government of St. Lucia to explore the opportunity to have fans at the game, the Ministry of Health and COVID-19 Command Centre, in co-ordination with the St. Lucia National Cricket Association (SLNCA) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) will allow entry of a maximum of 400 fans per day to the second Betway Test match at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, starting on Friday, June 18.
MATCH REPORT: Honours even on opening day of 2nd Betway Test as fans return to stadium

Scores: South Africa 218-5 (82 overs) Shannon Gabriel took two crucial wickets on his return to Test cricket, but South Africa battled back thanks to half-centuries from skipper Dean Elgar and keeper Quinton de Kock. Gabriel struck in his first over — the second of the day — and again just before the tea break to end a crucial partnership on the opening day of the second Betway Test on Friday.