Chambers: Jared Bednar isn’t to blame. Avalanche players blew it with turnovers

We know Jared Bednar will be there in spirit for Game 6 tonight against Vegas. Whether he’s there in body will be determined by an afternoon Covid-19 test. The Avalanche coach had to miss the morning skate at T-Mobile Arena because of what the team said were “irregularities” with a Covid test. I’m hearing that there is cautious optimism Bednar will be on the bench tonight, though, pending the second test in the afternoon.