Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Chambers: Jared Bednar isn’t to blame. Avalanche players blew it with turnovers

granthshala.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s all a hockey coach can do. He can’t stop his players from making costly turnovers on basic plays. Avalanche coach Jared Bedner cannot be blamed for the club’s 0-4 exit and third consecutive failure to advance past the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. They are not to blame for the Vegas Golden Knights becoming just the fourth team in NHL history to beat the No. 1 overall seed in a series after losing the first two games.

granthshala.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Person
Jared Bednar
Person
Conor Timmins
Person
Philipp Grubauer
Person
Tyson Jost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Avs#Knights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLNHL

Avalanche outplay Golden Knights but turnovers costly in Game 5 loss

Face elimination after three mistakes turn into goals. Three turnovers. That's all it took. That's why the Colorado Avalanche lost 3-2 in overtime in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Second Round in Denver on Tuesday, even though they outplayed the Vegas Golden Knights and entered the third period leading 2-0.
NHLNBC Sports

Jared Bednar cleared to coach Avs after virus testing irregularity

Jared Bednar was cleared to coach the Colorado Avalanche in Game 6 of their second-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights after missing the morning skate Thursday because of a COVID-19 testing irregularity. An Avalanche spokesman confirmed Bednar will be behind the bench in Las Vegas after the matter was...
NHLBrush News Tribune

Struggling Avalanche won’t lose series unless it loses to Vegas at home

The Avalanche hasn’t blown it … yet. Despite being outshot 119-63 and losing Games 3 and 4 handily, the Avs still have a key advantage in what has come down to a mini-series. A team with home-ice advantage in a seven-game series isn’t truly in trouble until it loses on...
NHLcoloradohockeynow.com

Game 6 preview: Jared Bednar has Covid test “irregularities” (UPDATED)

We know Jared Bednar will be there in spirit for Game 6 tonight against Vegas. Whether he’s there in body will be determined by an afternoon Covid-19 test. The Avalanche coach had to miss the morning skate at T-Mobile Arena because of what the team said were “irregularities” with a Covid test. I’m hearing that there is cautious optimism Bednar will be on the bench tonight, though, pending the second test in the afternoon.
NHLcoloradohockeynow.com

Exclusive: Jared Bednar will return to coach Colorado Avalanche

Jared Bednar will return for a sixth season coaching the Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Hockey Now has learned. Bednar, 49, already is the longest-tenured coach in Avs history, and that tenure will continue into the 2021-22 NHL season. In his five years behind the bench, he has posted a regular-season record of 184-149-39 and 24-19 in the playoffs.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks ink a very talented young kid to a contract

The Chicago Blackhawks‘ farm system isn’t oozing with young talent but there are some very good players at the top of it. One of those players is Lukas Reichel. The Hawks selected Reichel to an entry-level deal yesterday and that is great news. He is going to come to North America with a chance to make the team and play pro hockey.
NHLNBC Sports

Avalanche wants to ‘replicate’ Game 5 effectiveness, not those turnovers

Turnovers are always costly, but doubly so in the postseason. The Avalanche learned that the hard way in Game 5 when a 2-0 third period lead evaporated in 184 seconds. Andre Burakovsky’s pass in the Avs’ zone was blocked by Mattias Janmark, which led to Alex Tuch‘s batted in goal. Two minutes later, Gabriel Landeskog‘s offensive zone pass went behind Ryan Graves, allowing William Karlsson to lead an odd-man rush that resulted in an unattended Jonathan Marchessault tying the game.
NHLYardbarker

Wild Have Plenty of Potential Suitors for Matt Dumba

This will be the second expansion draft where the Minnesota Wild have a critical decision surrounding defenseman Matt Dumba. In the Vegas Expansion Draft, the Wild made a side deal that sent Alex Tuch to Vegas with the contingency that they would select forward Erik Haula, doing so would protect Eric Staal and Dumba.
NHLsinbin.vegas

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2 MONTREAL CANADIENS 1 (2-2) – OT

Recap: Robin Lehner looked sharp in net to start Game 4 in Montreal. Only his second appearance this postseason Lehner was peppered with shots but kept the Canadiens scoreless in the 1st period. The Golden Knights had trouble offensively only mustering up four shots in the opening 20 minutes. The...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Golden Knights 2 - Canadiens 2: How Did We Get Here?

Game One of the series went exactly the way the Vegas Golden Knights would’ve drawn it up in their path to the Stanley Cup Final. Games Two and Three were alarming and downright panic inducing. Now, just 12 hours removed from the VGK Game Four overtime win, we have a Semifinal Best-of-Three series on our hands.
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sharks re-sign veteran forward Matt Nieto

The San Jose Sharks are bringing back another one of their free agent forwards, re-signing Matt Nieto to a two-year contract. The deal not only lets the team retain a valuable depth piece but also solves one of their expansion issues. Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News reports that the contract will carry an average annual value of $850K. Sharks’ GM Doug Wilson released a short statement on the deal:
NHLchatsports.com

Colorado Avalanche and the 2021 NHL Draft

Another year has come and gone, and the Avalanche are back to square one after a disappointing end to the season. This year the Avalanche have to prepare for the Seattle expansion draft and then a draft class where much of the talent, especially from Canada, didn’t not play much or at all.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: A Look at the 3 GM of the Year Finalists

It’s the semi-finals of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and you know what that means. Everyone’s favourite time of year, the finalists for the Best NHL General Manager are here! All kidding aside, there is something to get excited about this year if you are a Montreal Canadiens fan. Marc Bergevin is one of the three finalists, along with Lou Lamariello and Bill Zito.