Chambers: Jared Bednar isn’t to blame. Avalanche players blew it with turnovers
That's all a hockey coach can do. He can't stop his players from making costly turnovers on basic plays. Avalanche coach Jared Bedner cannot be blamed for the club's 0-4 exit and third consecutive failure to advance past the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. They are not to blame for the Vegas Golden Knights becoming just the fourth team in NHL history to beat the No. 1 overall seed in a series after losing the first two games.