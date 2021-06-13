University Hospitals receives $10 million for community-based care
Cleveland-based University Hospitals has announced a $10 million gift from Monte and Usha Ahuja in support of community-based care and services for women and children. Made in honor of the couple's daughters, Manisha Ahuja Sethi and Ritu Ahuja Khanna, the gift will support UH's health center in Cleveland's MidTown neighborhood, which will be renamed the UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Ahuja Center for Women & Children. A portion of the gift will establish the Monte and Usha Ahuja Chair in Clinical Excellence, to be held by Richard L. Stein, in recognition of his efforts to advance community health, outreach, and education for medically underserved populations.philanthropynewsdigest.org