Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

University Hospitals receives $10 million for community-based care

philanthropynewsdigest.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleveland-based University Hospitals has announced a $10 million gift from Monte and Usha Ahuja in support of community-based care and services for women and children. Made in honor of the couple's daughters, Manisha Ahuja Sethi and Ritu Ahuja Khanna, the gift will support UH's health center in Cleveland's MidTown neighborhood, which will be renamed the UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Ahuja Center for Women & Children. A portion of the gift will establish the Monte and Usha Ahuja Chair in Clinical Excellence, to be held by Richard L. Stein, in recognition of his efforts to advance community health, outreach, and education for medically underserved populations.

philanthropynewsdigest.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Hospitals#Health Center#Legal Aid#Monte#Usha Ahuja Chair#Children#Social Workers#Rainbow#Ahuja Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Public Health
Related
Homerville, GAvaldostaceo.com

Clinch Memorial Hospital Receives New Quality-Based Accreditation

The Institute for Executive Women announces the recipient of the Dr. Michelle R. Johnston Award for Servant Leadership. This inaugural award is being awarded to. Angela Ammons, RN, BSN is the CEO of Clinch Memorial Hospital (“CMH”) in Homerville, GA. Ms. Ammons will be the keynote speaker for the upcoming virtual Women's Power Breakfast on June 11, 2021 where the award and citation will be presented.
Healthstreetsborochamber.org

University Hospitals Health Talks

University Hospitals is committed to helping our patients and the Northeast Ohio community manage their health and well-being. This is even more important during the current COVID-19 outbreak. That is why UH is bringing our health experts to you through a series of virtual health talks. The virtual seminars will include a presentation by physicians who are experts in their field, followed by a Q&A session. These events are free but registration is required.
Health ServicesFlathead Beacon

Nurses Care Deeply for Patients and the Community

Hundreds of Logan Health nurses just concluded a three-day unfair labor practices strike. It was inspiring to see both the commitment of the nurses who are working toward competitive wages, improved transparency, and more secure staffing. It was also reassuring to hear and feel the support of the Flathead Valley community. Like so many things in our valley, the nursing strike at Logan has garnered strong opinions and some vitriol. As a critical care RN at Logan, I wanted to share a few things with the larger community:
Cancercabinradio.ca

Hospital receives $126,000 for cancer care

Stanton Territorial Hospital has received $126,155 from the CIBC Run for Our Lives committee to help improve services and care for cancer patients. The committee, which organizes Yellowknife’s annual mud run – transformed into a mud bucket challenge for the duration of the pandemic – announced the donation in a news release on Thursday.
Public Healthihtoday.ca

Eskasoni health-care provider receives award for helping keep his community safe during pandemic – Saltwire

ESKASONI, N.S. — A health-care worker from Eskasoni First Nation is being recognized for his efforts to help keep his community safe through the COVID-19 pandemic. Athanasius Sylliboy is one of five Cape Bretoners among the 20 recipients of the Dr. Robert Strang Community Hero Award, an accolade named for the province’s chief medical officer and created by Doctors Nova Scotia in partnership with Nova Scotia Health and IWK Health, to honour people who have taken positive actions in their communities during the health crisis.
Thomas County, GAThomasville Times-Enterprise

Thomas University’s Counseling program receives $1.9 million grant from HRSA

Thomas University’s Master of Science Degree in Clinical Mental Health and Clinical Rehabilitation Counseling (CMHCRC) recently received a Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) Behavioral Health Workforce Education and Training Program for Professionals grant for $1,914,608 over the course of four years beginning July 1. These grant funds will be...
Health Serviceshimss.org

Homestead Hospital-Baptist Health South Uses Evidence-Based Care Plans to Drive Care Delivery Improvement

Homestead Hospital, part of Baptist Health South in Homestead Florida, has been recognized as a HIMSS Davies Award winner. The Davies Award recognizes the hospital’s work to reduce readmissions for congestive heart failure, reducing the length of stay for new mothers following C-sections and significantly improving response time and outcome for patients fighting sepsis.
Butler County, PAwbut.com

Butler Memorial Hospital Receives Award For Heart Care

Butler Memorial Hospital has received an award for their care of heart attack patients. BMH is one of only 212 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor. It’s the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2021. According to the hospital, it signifies...
Grand Junction, COthebusinesstimes.com

Community Hospital recognized as healthy workplace

Community Hospital in Grand Junction has once again been recognized as a Health Links Certified Healthy Workplace Leader, a designation that reflects efforts to foster a culture of health and safety. “We are extremely proud to have earned this certification for the fifth year in a row,” said Lana Birch,...
Michigan Statebeckershospitalreview.com

Be proactive about data: How a Michigan hospital's cardiovascular department approaches value-based care

In the journey to cost-containment and value-based care within cardiology, data is key, says Amber Pawlikowski, cardiovascular quality excellence leader at Ann Arbor, Mich.-based Saint Joseph Mercy Health System. Ms. Pawlikowski recently joined Becker's Healthcare cardiology podcast to discuss how the health system's cardiovascular service line uses data to inform...
Dayton, OHudayton.edu

University of Dayton receives $1.92 million federal grant to improve quality, access to mental health services; address shortage of mental health workers in region

The University of Dayton School of Education and Health Sciences has received a $1.92 million federal grant to work with 41 community partners in southwest and central Ohio to address the shortage of mental health workers and improve quality and access to mental health services for children at all stages of development.
Health ServicesKevinMD.com

The expanding role of specialists in value-based care

Value-based care has become a buzzword over the past decade with early experiments in Massachusetts, followed by creating Medicare accountable care organizations (ACOs) as part of the Affordable Care Act. As commercial insurers jumped onto this bandwagon, most providers became familiar with the concepts of gainsharing, upside and downside risk, and bundled payments.
CharitiesRolla Daily News

Crocker Presbyterian Church’s Community Care Program receives $2,500 COVID Grant

The Meramec Regional Community Foundation (MRCF) has awarded grants totaling $10,000 to five nonprofit agencies for recovery needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Crocker Presbyterian Church’s Community Care Program was one of the five nonprofits and received $2,500 from the Meramec Regional Coover COVID grant program. COVID-19 eliminated the church’s...
Advocacymichiganradio.org

Western Michigan University receives $550 million from anonymous alumni

Western Michigan University has received a $550 million donation from anonymous alumni. It’s thought to be the largest single gift ever given to a public university in the U.S. Western President Edward Montgomery says the donation, known as the Empowering Futures Gift, will be delivered to the WMU Foundation over...