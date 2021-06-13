Mike Lindell slams Fox News and Newsmax “cowards” during Frank rally: “Shame on you”
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell slammed Fox News and Newsmax during his rally in Wisconsin on Saturday as he raised his voice against mainstream media and Big Tech censorship. Conspiracy theorist and close aide of former President Donald Trump has held an MAGA Frank Frey in New Richmond, Wisconsin, to advance unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election and to criticize the alleged attack on free speech by mainstream media outlets. Speech rally hosted. As well as Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and other online platforms.granthshala.com