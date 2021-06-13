Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Richmond, WI

Mike Lindell slams Fox News and Newsmax “cowards” during Frank rally: “Shame on you”

granthshala.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMyPillow CEO Mike Lindell slammed Fox News and Newsmax during his rally in Wisconsin on Saturday as he raised his voice against mainstream media and Big Tech censorship. Conspiracy theorist and close aide of former President Donald Trump has held an MAGA Frank Frey in New Richmond, Wisconsin, to advance unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election and to criticize the alleged attack on free speech by mainstream media outlets. Speech rally hosted. As well as Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and other online platforms.

granthshala.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Richmond, WI
Government
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
City
New Richmond, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
State
Arizona State
Local
Wisconsin Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Lindell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Great News#Big Tech#Maga#Smartmatic#Democrats#Mypillow#Dominion After Dominion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Mike Lindell Says Donald Trump Will Be Back in Office 'By This Fall, For Sure'

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has said that Republican former President Donald Trump will be reinstated to the presidency "by fall, for sure." Lindell made his comments during a Friday speech at the Health and Freedom Conference in Tampa, Florida. During his speech, Lindell said that his upcoming "cyber symposium" in July will reveal new evidence that voting machine fraud—orchestrated by China, he claims—stole the 2020 election from Trump.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Ron Johnson learned the hard way this weekend that actions have consequences

(CNN) — Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson has been an outlier in his swing state for much of the last several years. While the state has been closely contested -- Joe Biden narrowly beat Donald Trump in the Badger State in 2020 -- Johnson has carved out space as one of Trump's most ardent backers and one of the Republicans most willing to embrace wild conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and the January 6 riot that followed.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Mike Lindell Claims Election Audits Will Prove Trump Won by 12 Million Votes

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claims vote audits will prove former President Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election by 12 million votes. In reality, Trump lost the national popular vote to President Joe Biden by a little over 7 million votes, approximately 74.2 million to 81.2 million, while losing in the Electoral College by 74 certified votes. Lindell disagrees, telling Rolling Stone during his MAGA Frank Free Speech rally in Wisconsin on Saturday vote audits in all 50 states would prove otherwise and lead to Trump's reinstatement as president.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

'Disastrous': Donald Trump Blames Fox News Ratings Decline on 'Negative Guy' Chris Wallace

Former President Donald Trump revisited his feud with Chris Wallace on Saturday night by blaming the Fox News host for the network's ratings decline. In the aftermath of the Capitol riot, Fox news fell into third place among cable news broadcasters for most of January, behind CNN and MSNBC, as conservative viewers turned to networks further to the right. Fox News recovered viewers in recent months, beating its rivals in April, but viewership of major cable news networks have dropped across the board under Joe Biden's presidency.
POTUSThe Guardian

New York Times defends Maggie Haberman from Fox News attack

The executive editor of the New York Times defended Maggie Haberman as “one of the finest journalists of her generation” on Monday, after the reporter came under fire from Fox News. Dean Baquet’s statement was included in a piece on the Fox News website which accused Haberman of being fixated...
POTUSWashington Post

Mike Lindell has become the platonic ideal of a Trump supporter

By spring 2016, a lot of people had gotten more than their fill of advertisements for MyPillow, particularly on Fox News. “[W]hen does MyPillow’s ad agreement expire?” one person tweeted at the network that March. “I’ve started changing it to CNN every time it comes on to revolt.” Someone else estimated that they’d seen the ad more than 4,000 times on the network — probably a bit of hyperbole but not necessarily.
POTUSNew York Post

Washington Post tried to smear me for criticizing race theory — and failed spectacularly

The Washington Post attempted to smear me, the nation’s most prominent opponent of critical race theory — and it backfired spectacularly. The fight over CRT has consumed American media. Conservatives have rallied against the toxic neo-Marxist ideology that seeks to divide the country into the racial categories of oppressor and oppressed; liberals have defended it as a “lens” for understanding vague buzzwords such as “systemic racism” and “racial equity.”
Michigan StateNBC News

Michigan Republicans eviscerate Trump voter fraud claims in scathing report

In a highly anticipated report released Wednesday, the Republican-led Michigan Senate Oversight Committee rebutted former President Donald Trump's voter fraud claims, debunking claims of malfeasance in the state's election last fall and affirming that Joe Biden was victorious. The report is the product of an eight-month inquiry and concludes there...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats' narrow chance to retain control after 2022

The assumption among most politicians — and bettors — is that Republicans will win control of the House next year, perhaps the Senate too. It's reflected in the Democrats’ rushing to get anything done in this Congress, worried it's the last chance, and pressuring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to step down so they can tap a replacement. Republicans mainly want to thwart Joe Biden and not antagonize Donald Trump . Most even opposed a bi-partisan commission to investigate the Trump-inspired Jan. 6 mob assault on the Capitol.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Trump Says Kamala Harris Wouldn't Have Scheduled Border Trip if he Wasn't Going

Donald Trump said Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris wouldn't have scheduled a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border if he wasn't going to the area next week. "After months of ignoring the crisis at the Southern Border, it is great that we got Kamala Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death that they've created—a direct result of Biden ending my very tough but fair Border policies," the former president said in a statement.