Employees of the City of Pittsburgh will soon return back to working in the office after many began working remotely amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a City press release, staff will begin returning through a period of phases over the next several weeks and depending on their department. The first phase of returns will begin on June 21 for employees who are a part of the Mayor's Office, Office of Community Health and Safety, Office of Community Affairs and Department of Finance staff. Other departments will then return each week over the course of the following five weeks.