People in the News (06/13/2021): appointments, promotions, obituaries

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation has announced the election of three new board members: BARBARA BELL COLEMAN, ROB CONNOR, and MARK GRIER. Bell Coleman is president of BBC Associates, has previously served as president of Amelior Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of Newark, and is board chair of the Schumann Fund of New Jersey and a co-founder and executive board member of the Branch Brook Park Alliance. Connor is the co-founding head of school at Christina Seix Academy, an independent preK-8 school serving children from underserved communities, and a visiting professor of education at Wesleyan University. Grier, a veteran of the financial services industry who served as vice chair of the Prudential Financial board until his retirement in 2019, is board chair of the Global Impact Investing Network and a board member of Freddie Mac, where he served until recently as interim CEO.

