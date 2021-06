Here's one for you: Who's the best player over the past two postseasons?. Let's see... the reigning NBA Finals MVP? LeBron James was indeed brilliant in the bubble, but he's gone now. Same for Jimmy Butler, who led a spirited journey to the 2020 Finals for the Heat. Jamal Murray? He was a breakout star for Denver last fall but he's injured and out of these playoffs. Anthony Davis? He couldn't make it through without a limp.