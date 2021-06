The Utah Jazz led the Los Angeles Clippers by 25 points just seconds into the third quarter of their do-or-die Game 6 in the second round of the NBA playoffs after Donovan Mitchell hit another step-back three. The Jazz had their season on the line down 3-2 in the series, and they were in the midst of putting together a remarkable performance. Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson were drilling shot after shot in the first half to help build the lead, while the series debut of Mike Conley, returning from an ankle injury, seemed to give Utah the emotional lift it needed to force a Game 7.