Breaking Down Ubisoft Forward 2021
Breaking Down Everything Announced At Ubisoft Forward 2021. Ubisoft Forward has come and gone and there was quite a lot show off at this years E3 livestream. Starting with a full reveal of the next Rainbow Six game dubbed Rainbow Six: Extraction. Alongside the reveal of Ubisoft's next big shooter we also learned more about the next batch of Assassins Creed: Valhalla DLC, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Rocksmith+, Riders Republic, Far Cry 6, and finally, the long awaited and highly anticipated Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.techraptor.net