Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Breaking Down Ubisoft Forward 2021

By Nick Maillet
techraptor.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreaking Down Everything Announced At Ubisoft Forward 2021. Ubisoft Forward has come and gone and there was quite a lot show off at this years E3 livestream. Starting with a full reveal of the next Rainbow Six game dubbed Rainbow Six: Extraction. Alongside the reveal of Ubisoft's next big shooter we also learned more about the next batch of Assassins Creed: Valhalla DLC, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Rocksmith+, Riders Republic, Far Cry 6, and finally, the long awaited and highly anticipated Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

techraptor.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking Down#Valhalla Dlc#Ubisoft Forward
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Ubisoft
News Break
Avatar
Related
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Ubisoft Forward to include a full story trailer for Watch Dogs: Legion Bloodline

A new teaser video posted on the official Watch Dogs: Legion Twitter account today confirms that a full story trailer for the upcoming Bloodline DLC will be a part of Ubisoft Forward this week. Many franchises won’t be part of the event, such as The Division and Prince of Persia, but now we know that Watch Dogs: Legion will be there with at least one video.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Rumour: Ubisoft could announce free-to-play Far Cry game at Ubisoft Forward

You may remember that Ubisoft announced they will be moving away from yearly premium AAA releases to focus on the free-to-play model. This would mean that major Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Ghost Recon and The Division games would not release every year or two like now. Instead, Ubisoft's plan is to release free-to-play games from these franchises and support them with post-launch content, similar to how other publishers have successfully launched games like Call of Duty Warzone and Apex Legends.
Video Gamestheriffrepeater.com

Speculation: Ubisoft Forward could reveal Ubisoft SF’s next project

Wow, it sure has been awhile. There hasn’t been much to talk about lately since we noticed some interesting activity in Ubisoft’s Job Listings back in July 2020. There has been some scattered activity since then with phrases such as:. Create lead sheet arrangements for existing songs. Accurate transcription of...
Video Gamesstateofpress.com

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Debuts at Ubisoft Forward E3

Ubisoft revealed Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora at its Ubisoft Forward E3 press conference. The company showed a cinematic trailer that featured air combat between soldiers and the dwellers of Pandora, exploration in a large, lush world, and several unique monsters, characters, and mounts. Based on the James Cameron movie, the game is powered by Ubisoft’s Snowdrop Engine. The game launches in 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Stadia, and Luna.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

E3 2021: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Announced at Ubisoft Forward

During today’s Ubisoft Forward, the next Nintendo and Ubisoft crossover was announced in the form of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. The game is a sequel to 2017’s Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and sees Mario, Luigi, and Peach traveling with the Rabbid versions of themselves across the galaxy.
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Ubisoft Forward: Rocksmith+ Drops The Cord, Goes Live Service

As part of this summer’s all digital E3 events, Ubisoft presented updates as part of an E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward. With that comes a new update to the Rocksmith franchise. Rocksmith+ turns the game into a live service subscription game. In addition to the new format, the game has been completely overhauled. Rocksmith+ will allow users to sync their cell phones to the game as a microphone. This opens the door for acoustic guitars.
Video GamesGamasutra

Ubisoft debuts its open-world Avatar game, other titles, at Ubisoft Forward

Saturday began the proper kickoff of E3 2021, shortly followed by Ubisoft’s press conference. The company’s big debut for the year was Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, the long-in-development open-world Avatar Game being cooked up by Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 developer Ubisoft Massive. It’s been a rough year for the...
Video GamesGamespot

New Werewolves Within Trailer Premieres At Ubisoft Forward

Werewolves Within, the horror-comedy based on Ubisoft's 2016 game of the same name, got a fresh sneak peek at Ubisoft Forward. The short trailer shows off some gags and plot details led by Sam Richardson (I Think You Should Leave). Werewolves Within will hit theaters on June 25, followed by...
Theater & DanceNintendo World Report

Mario + Rabbids Confirmed, Just Dance 2022 Revealed At Ubisoft Forward

The three constants of Ubi: A toxic work environment, leaks, and Just Dance. The worst kept secret of the weekend is now official. Ubisoft have revealed Mario + Rabbits: Sparks of Hope at their Ubisoft Forward presentation today. The sequel to the 2017 strategy game will add Rabbid versions of Rosalina and Luma, befitting its new intergalactic setting as Mario characters team up with Rabbids to save "Sparks" hidden around the galaxy. You can watch the gameplay and cinematic trailers below.
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Ubisoft Forward: Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

As part of this summer’s all digital E3 events, Ubisoft presented updates as part of an E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward. During the event today, Ubisoft kicked off with a story trailer for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction. The new title of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine, which was renamed after the Covid-19 outbreak last year.
Theater & Dancetrueachievements.com

Ubisoft Forward brought the moves with the Just Dance 2022 announcement trailer

Limber up and get ready to get funky in Just Dance 2022, revealed with a trailer during the Ubisoft Forward event. The Ubisoft Forward event just 'surprised' us with an announcement trailer for Just Dance 2022, heading to Xbox on November 4th. The team has collaborated with RuPaul's Drag Race choreographer, Todrick Hall, to launch the new game, which will bring you 40 new songs.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris reveal at Ubisoft Forward

It’s been barely a year since Assassin’s Creed Valhalla came out, and we’re already in for a treat with the Siege of Paris coming soon this summer. Siege of Paris will be a free update to those who already own the game and will be introducing a brand new way to explore history during the Viking Age as well as incorporating one handed sword combat to gameplay.
Video GamesGamespot

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora Reveal Trailer | Ubisoft Forward E3 2021

Ubisoft gave us the first look at its long awaited Avatar game, based off of James Cameron's cinematic spectacle epic. The trailer showcased a look at the Na'vi fighting against the human militant force RDA, with airborne battles on Leonopteryxs. The game is expected to launch in 2022 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadio, and Luna.
Video Games975thefanatic.com

E3 Special – Opening Ceremonies and Ubisoft Forward

On today’s Checkpoint Daily, Norris, Chadd, and Kali are here this weekend with special E3 coverage. For this episode, we’re talking about the opening ceremonies, some of the indie stuff announced early on and covering the Ubisoft Showcase. We’ll be back tomorrow to hit Devolver Digital, Gearbox, X-Box/Bethesda, and Square-Enix! This is Checkpoint Daily!
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

E3 2021 – Ubisoft Forward Highlights

Ubisoft Forward ended just moments ago, and we can’t wait to share with you our experiences and highlights of the event. We got several games lined up and even a movie to look forward to within the year and the next. So if you’ve been looking for the best highlights that Ubisoft Forward had to offer, here’s your list!
Video GamesIGN

Ubisoft Forward at E3 2021: Every Announcement and Reveal, Including Avatar

The Ubisoft showcase at E3 2021 has officially arrived. Dubbed Ubisoft Forward, it will add to the series of digital conferences Ubisoft has held over the last year. This one feels a bit special though, as it’s taking place during a time where many of us expect to see plenty of exciting gaming news. On top of carrying the event on IGN, we’ll be covering all the news that comes out of the show with live updates, as it happens. Here’s everything announced and revealed from Ubisoft’s E3 showcase: