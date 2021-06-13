Breaking Down Ubisoft Forward 2021

You may remember that Ubisoft announced they will be moving away from yearly premium AAA releases to focus on the free-to-play model. This would mean that major Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Ghost Recon and The Division games would not release every year or two like now. Instead, Ubisoft's plan is to release free-to-play games from these franchises and support them with post-launch content, similar to how other publishers have successfully launched games like Call of Duty Warzone and Apex Legends.