As a business, having new orders come in is exactly what you are after, but from the moment you sign the paperwork to the day of delivery, a minefield of issues can crop up. In the custom bike world that can be everything from parts suppliers failing to deliver, subcontractors providing shoddy quality work and throw in a global pandemic grinding everything to a halt and what seemed like a relatively straight forward order soon has you questioning why you chose to work in this crazy industry. Jakub Beker of Poland’s Ugly Motors faced all those challenges and more, but that didn’t stop him from delivering a perfect pair of Yamaha XV’s to two very happy friends.