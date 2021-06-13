Cancel
Lifestyle

New York’s Little Island includes a message about the Thames garden bridge

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLittle Island, a garden built over the Hudson River, designed by the British designer Thomas Heatherwick and the landscape architect Signe Nielsen, has opened to some good reviews. “It’s a bewitching, and utterly New York-y, place,” says the design website Curbed, with “wraparound views… even the bathrooms are a surprise, tucked beneath a hillock and gleaming like buried treasure in their own cave”. Given that London passed on the opportunity to have its own Heatherwickian plants-over-water project, the never-built garden bridge, Little Island poses a question: did the Thames miss a trick or dodge a bullet?

www.theguardian.com
