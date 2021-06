Grand Rapids stock car driver Johnny Broking raced to victory in the 40-lap Advantage RV Modified Tour stop Sunday night at Halvor Lines Speedway in Proctor. Broking earned the sweep by also taking his Modified heat. In the feature, he was working hard to get by Brandon Copp when lap traffic came into play, with the race leaders involved in an accident with Andy Jones in the first turn. Series officials ruled that Copp caused the accident and sent him to the back of the pack, paving the way for Broking’s victory. Jody Bellefeuille, Jeremy Nelson, Don Eischens and Shane Sabraski rounded out the top five.