The thing about trading Mitch Marner is, once you do so, you’ve immediately lost the trade because no player you get back is as good or better than the player you just moved. At least, that’s going to be the case 99.9% of the time and it poses a potential issue for the Toronto Maple Leafs who say they don’t want to trade Marner, but are having to balance being stuck with a core that didn’t get it done in the playoffs and making significant roster changes.