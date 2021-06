Hakan Calhanoglu has admitted he is set for a shocking move to Inter Milan when his contract with AC Milan expires at the end of the month. The 27-year-old was in talks with the Rossoneri about extending his deal for several months, but it’s now obvious that no agreement was reached between them. In the meantime, he was continuously linked with other clubs, including Manchester United and Arsenal, but there has been no concrete movement on those fronts either.