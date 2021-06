Former NBA head coach George Karl joins Colin Cowherd to discuss more playoff action and drama, including the Los Angeles Clippers - Utah Jazz series and whether Kawhi Leonard can lead his team to victory. Hear what Karl has to say about Kawhi as a player and teammate, Donovan Mitchell's combo-guard skills and Chris Paul as an MVP candidate. He also gives the Philadelphia 76ers offseason suggestions with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons and discusses whether Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks can even up the series with the Brooklyn Nets.