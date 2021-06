The Bloomer Blackhawks baseball team added four more wins to their record last week. Bloomer played four games last week, Tuesday, June 1, on the road, they beat the Cameron Comets, 7-1. Thursday, June 3, Bloomer defeated Spooner, 4-3, at home and, on Friday, June 4, in a make-up double header from May 27 that had originally been rescheduled to Wednesday, June 2, the Blackhawks defeated the Northwestern Tigers in both games, 10-6 and 6-2.