Incline Village, NV

929 Northwood Boulevard Unit 20, Incline Village, NV 89451

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis sunny, south-facing end-unit townhome offers 4-bedrooms, 4-ensuite baths, in 2,943 sq. ft. with 2-car garage. Relax in the natural environment and view the forest/creek from 2-decks or enjoy the complex amenities that includes a pool, spa, tennis court and clubhouse. Rarely available, this highly sought-after townhome offers a main entry-level floor plan with a fabulous great room with fireplace, vaulted ceilings, dining area, kitchen, den or en-suite bedroom and sunny deck. The luxurious master bedroom suite is a world of its own including a fireplace, deck and luxurious bathroom with a jetted tub, steam shower. Nevada's appealing tax structure. Located on Lake Tahoe's North Shore, you are located just 29 miles from the Reno International Airport and a scenic drive to San Francisco/Wine Country. Centrally located; walk, hike and bike everywhere. Property owners have special privileges at private beaches, golf courses, ski resort, restaurants, recreation center, tennis complex.

