Jordan Love Development As He Enters Second NFL Season

The NFL trade deadline is less than two weeks away -- 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 2 -- and teams are setting up their rosters for the stretch run of the 2021 season. When evaluating rosters, certain players and situations stick out. Will the Chicago Bears trade third-string QB Nick Foles? Would the struggling Patriots trade former first-round pick N'Keal Harry? Will the Cowboys trade WR Michael Gallup for depth on defense? And could the Packers trade Jordan Love in hopes of swaying Aaron Rodgers to return in 2022? The depth of the Broncos' cornerbacks and the Ravens' running backs could be of interest to a number of teams. And though New York could use all the help it can get, Evan Engram's time with the Giants seems like it might be up.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO