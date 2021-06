Instead of being recycled, electric vehicle batteries can be “mined” for their precious metals – which keeps them in a closed battery manufacturing loop. The technology to move the industry from a traditional recycling model to a circular model was developed by Solvay, which has developed the chemicals and systems needed to recover critical metals at purity levels suitable for use in new batteries. Working with Groupe Renault and Veolia, a global leader in optimized resource management, Solvay has established a Circular Economy Consortium to tackle end-of-life Li-Ion EV batteries. The consortium’s work ranges from the collection of spent batteries to the reuse of extracted materials for the production of new EV batteries.