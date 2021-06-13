Cancel
Lil Baby’s Face When Charlemagne Tha God Mentioned The Migos #YouTubeVsTikTok

boxden.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Baby’s Face When Charlemagne Tha God Mentioned The Migos #YouTubeVsTikTok. Him and Quavo cool they are actually good friends, but him and Offset got beef. you guys on boxden is so easily swayed by the common 22 skidoo. Him and Quavo cool they are actually good friends, but him...

boxden.com
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

‘Rich Off Pain’ Is a Tragic Standout on Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s ‘The Voice of the Heroes’

After much anticipation, Atlanta rapper Lil Baby’s and Chicago’s Lil Durk’s collaboration The Voice of the Heroes hit streaming platforms today. Teased in March, the project is a power move from the two acts whose stars rose immeasurably in the past year. Among other successes, last June, Lil Baby found his place in the summer’s uprisings against anti-black racism and policing by releasing “The Bigger Picture,” an earnest protest anthem, to critical and popular acclaim. The song earned two Grammy nominations. In 2020, Lil Durk, a drill veteran of nearly fifteen years, also earned his first Grammy nods for his appearance on Drake’s hit “Laugh Now Cry Later.” Both rappers are especially adept at twisting menacing bars with emotional touches, and on “Rich Off Pain,” the sixteenth song on their 18-track album, they sharply measure the devastation their success is built upon. It’s a perfect culmination of the album’s themes of flexing muscle, surviving pain, and giving hope.
Celebritiesaccording2hiphop.com

Lil Baby named ASCAP’s 2021 Songwriter of the Year

The ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards, which praises the songwriters, producers and publishers behind some of the biggest songs in R&B, rap and gospel, returned on Tuesday (June 22), and Lil Baby was one of the many winners recognized for his work. The Quality Control artist was crowned 2021’s ASCAP Songwriter of the Year, following in the footsteps of previous victors, Cardi B and Migos star Quavo.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk's Alleged Baby Mama Says He's "Living A Lie" With India Royale

The woman who alleges that Lil Durk is the father of her seven-year-old son has more to say about the rapper, this time including his girlfriend, India Royale. Recently, Travonna appeared on blogger Tasha K's show and detailed her alleged previous relationship with the rapper, stating that Durk has cut off her child while parenting his other kids.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Gucci Mane Flexes With $250K In His Pockets - Lil Baby 4PF Style

Gucci Mane’s wealth is no secret, but he took to Instagram on Sunday (May 30) to remind people just how much money he’s handling on a daily basis. Seemingly walking out of a casino, the Atlanta rapper posted a video of himself casually filling his pockets with $250,000 in cash and insisting he didn’t need security to help him leave the premises safely. In the caption, he also recognized he was living the lifestyle of Lil Baby’s 4PF label name, writing, “4 pockets full @lilbaby.”
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne Looks Back On 13 Years Of "Tha Carter III"

In the mid-two-thousands, Lil Wayne embarked on an ambitious campaign to be recognized as the "best rapper alive." A lofty goal to be sure, and one that might have shattered the resolve of a lesser lyricist. Somehow, against all odds, Weezy managed to pull it off -- and quite decisively, thanks to a simultaneous output of studio albums and classic mixtapes.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk's Alleged Baby Mama Says He Cut His 7-Year-Old Son Off

Lil Durk is one of the biggest rappers in the world right now, being embraced in the mainstream as one of the most consistent superstars in his genre. The Chicago rapper rarely misses and he's known to release multiple projects per year, most recently striking with his collaborative album with Lil Baby, titled The Voice of the Heroes. On several of the songs on the album, Durkio speaks about how he's set his kids up for success, but one of his alleged baby mamas doesn't necessarily agree with him, calling him out during a recent interview.
Celebritiesboxden.com

Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter III" album turned 13 today

All the leaked songs messed up this album. It would’ve been an undisputed classic with those leaked songs. All the leaked songs messed up this album. It would’ve been an undisputed classic with those leaked songs. The leaked album songs are classics but the official album is still a classic...
MusicPosted by
Audacy

Justin Bieber, Lil Baby set for return of JAY-Z's 'Made In America' festival

Justin Bieber and Lil Baby have now been tapped as the fest’s headliners with a number of other big-name artists filling out the initial lineup. Also performing the two-day festival will be Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda, A$AP Ferg, Tinashe, and more! Tickets are available now at madeinamerica.frontgatetickets.com. 2020 tickets will also be valid for the 2021 festival.
Musicboxden.com

Lil Durk Brother Got His Snot Box Rocked

Lil Durk is a frail little bi*ch who sucked Drake’s d*ck 22 times for that feature and that still didn’t revive his career. Durk shoulda died years ago instead of a ton of other rappers. No personality, no stage presence, no mainstream appeal. This ain’t what you want is easily one of the worst songs of the 2010’s if you can call that puke a song. Durk a bi*ch and always will be. This is the height of his career. All down hill from here. Hope he enjoys every minute of it.
Entertainmenthotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Celebrates Gunna's Birthday With A Shoebox Full Of Cash

Lil Baby and Gunna have remained good friends over the years as they came up in Atlanta together as disciples of Young Thug. They have made a plethora of songs together and even have a joint project. With this in mind, it should be no surprise that the two are always eager to celebrate each other's birthdays, as their friendship runs deep.
Relationshipsthesource.com

Jayda and Lil Baby Re-Spark Relationship Rumors

The couple’s past has played out in the face of social media in what we know to have had its ups and downs. Like every other celebrity couple, Jayda and Lil Baby have been couple goals to most of their fans. Since the couple’s latest split, Jayda has moved on to re-building her youtube channel and launching her own merch line, “Waydamin merch.”