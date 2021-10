Prep scoreboard for Saturday, June 12

Navarro's Bulldogs scored 41 second-half points, including a 38-7 run over the final 18:41 of the game to knock off No. 8 Trinity Valley in Athens on Saturday. The Dawgs trailed 33-23 with 3:41 left in the third, but ran away from the Cardinals down the stretch, scoring 38 points, including two TDs on two plays and 21 points on their final three drives of the third quarter to take over the game.

NAVARRO COUNTY, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO