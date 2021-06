Crypto miners in China have been forced to seek alternatives in view of China’s crackdown on crypto mining. Tokenhell had earlier reported on Thursday that Bitcoin miners in the country were looking for a clean source of energy to aid their mining activities. The ban on crypto mining in China comes on the heels of its decision to go green by 2060. China wants to opt for a clean energy source for power generation. Following this, it issued a directive last month ordering all mining activities to be stopped and forcing miners to look at Texas as a viable location for their activities.