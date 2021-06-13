Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Big cap space

boxden.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI pray the spurs don't do anything stupid, like go after Collins or markkanen. Play the young guys and head for the top of the lottery. The Spurs dont have any young bigs to play though. We could use both those dudes to offset all the damn guards we have. Size, skill and athleticism at the 4/5 is what the Spurs need. There should be plenty of it in free agency as well as the draft. Perfect scenario is they get a top 2 pick and draft Mobley then sign a good free agent big to play with him. Poeltl, Lyles and those guys arent the solution and neither is playing small with Rudy and/or Demar as your 4/5.

boxden.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Howard Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harrell#Dont#Hmm#K Supreme God#Spurs#Kcp#Rondo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPounding The Rock

The other ways the Spurs can use their cap space

Free agency is still a long ways away, but no one can blame Spurs fans for looking forward to it, since the team could have significant cap space to play with for the first time in years, and a roster overhaul could be on the way after the second straight season of missing the playoffs.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 ideal free agent destinations for DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan is set to be one of the premier players on the NBA free-agent market this offseason. Fresh off three consecutive seasons averaging 20-plus points per game for the San Antonio Spurs, DeRozan is poised to earn a hefty payday in what is his first time hitting the open market.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

20 NBA Players Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason

The NBA offseason is fast approaching, and there have been rumors swirling around about the top players in the league. This year's playoffs opened a lot of eyes to the quality of teams around the league and improvements are needed in both conferences. The first major move made this offseason was the deal sending Kemba Walker (plus a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft) to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Al Horford and Moses Brown.
NFLcanalstreetchronicles.com

4 things the Saints could do with their newly-found cap space

After restructuring the contract of Marshon Lattimore and signing their 2021 draft class, the New Orleans Saints should have a little bit of money left for the rest of the 2021 offseason. What should the Saints do with the reported $5 million in remaining salary cap space? It’s hard to...
NFLchatsports.com

4 moves the Saints should make now that they have some cap space

The New Orleans Saints players gathered for their first mandatory minicamp this week, and the team used the occasion to restructure Marshon Lattimore’s contract and flip the savings into contracts with each of their rookie draft picks. So what is their salary cap outlook now?. It’s a fluid situation, but...
NBAPosted by
Heat Nation

Report: Andre Drummond is on the Miami Heat’s radar

The Miami Heat had a disappointing end to their season after getting swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in their first-round playoff series. They are now looking for ways to upgrade their roster this offseason as they look to make it back to the NBA Finals. One player the Heat are...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Dallas Mavericks’ dirty laundry gets out, and it’s not pretty

The Dallas Mavericks‘ front office has long been looked upon as one of the most stable in the NBA. Who could question that, given the fact that now former General Manager Donnie Nelson and former head coach Rick Carlisle had been firmly ensconced in their respective position for eons? While their second consecutive first round playoff ouster hurt, one could only assume the organization would look to improve their roster and roll it back next year.
NBAchatsports.com

How much cap space do the Chicago Bulls have to spend in 2021?

Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) In the face of superstar Zach LaVine’s impending free agency, the Chicago Bulls are tasked with the job of acquiring the help necessary to make a respectable playoff push. While other Eastern Conference teams like the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks have done a respectable job in their rebuilding phase, the Bulls have been left a step behind. This is why it is crucial for Chicago to make the most of every dollar they spend this summer.
NBAESPN

2021 NBA free agency and trades: Latest buzz, news and reports

The NBA offseason has begun. While the playoffs are still in full swing, 26 teams are already looking ahead to next season and making moves in free agency and trades. Prior to last offseason, the 2021 NBA free-agent class was seen as potentially historic. Players like LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paul George, Rudy Gobert and Jrue Holiday were expected to be available. Instead, they all signed contract extensions with their existing teams, drastically reducing the star power in this class.
NHLJapers' Rink

Friday Caps Clips

The JRR crew gets a visit from a dude who absolutely loves joyful things like celebrating a Cup win a few years later on the latest episode. [Rink]. Reflections on the season that was for Brenden Dillon... [Rink, RMNB]. ...and another look at Nicklas Backstrom’s 2020-21 campaign. [Peerless]. Anthony Mantha’s...
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Mailbag: Worried About 2022 Cap Space?

Why is no one talking about the $30 million that the Cowboys are showing over the projected cap for 2022? Which players will be most at risk? – J.D. EDMONDS. David: Personally, I've learned that way too much changes from year to year for me to stress too hard about next year. We're going to learn things about this roster that we don't know right now, and we're going to have different opinions in February than we do in June. The New Orleans Saints entered this offseason $30 million over the cap, and sure enough they managed to get under without blowing up their team. You are right that the Cowboys will probably have to get creative to make the cap work next year, but it's not something that's going to keep me awake at night.
NFLchatsports.com

Where Do the Vikings Rank in Remaining Cap Space?

The Minnesota Vikings are two days away from Mandatory Minicamp with $11.7 million available in cap space. This is foreign territory for the team as pickings are usually slim during the summer for Vikings and free-agent money. In theory, general manager Rick Spielman could allow the money to roll over to next offseason, but that is unlikely to occur if history is a reasonable indicator. If Spielman does actionize that policy, it will be the turning of a new leaf.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Portland Trail Blazers: 4 Free agents to improve the bench

The Portland Trail Blazers did not end the season as they would have hoped, and because of that, everyone around the league and team expected some change to the team going into the offseason. The first domino fell pretty quickly after the Blazers series loss to the Dever Nuggets. The...
NHL985thesportshub.com

The Bankroll Boy$ // Kemba Walker // Bruins Cap Space – 6/10 (Hour 2)

(00:00) Joe Murray and Dan Lifshatz are the Bankroll Boy$ and they join Toucher & Rich for their weekly segment. They share their thoughts on the Bruins losing in Game 6 and being eliminated from the NHL Playoffs. What will be Tuukka Rask’s legacy in Boston?. (14:56) According to source:...
NBAchatsports.com

2020-21 Mavericks’ Flashback: January 1st vs Miami Heat

The season is over for the Dallas Mavericks. Now, all eyes are on the offseason and August 2nd when teams can begin negotiating with free agents. But we of all people know that waiting for the next big free agent to sign with the Mavericks can be stressful. And basketball should be fun. We also know the real Mavericks basketball junkies can’t wait until October when the 2021-22 season is supposed to start. This is why we’ll do flashback posts, to relive some of the fun and forgotten moments of the past season.