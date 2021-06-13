Big cap space
I pray the spurs don't do anything stupid, like go after Collins or markkanen. Play the young guys and head for the top of the lottery. The Spurs dont have any young bigs to play though. We could use both those dudes to offset all the damn guards we have. Size, skill and athleticism at the 4/5 is what the Spurs need. There should be plenty of it in free agency as well as the draft. Perfect scenario is they get a top 2 pick and draft Mobley then sign a good free agent big to play with him. Poeltl, Lyles and those guys arent the solution and neither is playing small with Rudy and/or Demar as your 4/5.boxden.com