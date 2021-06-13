Big cap space

Why is no one talking about the $30 million that the Cowboys are showing over the projected cap for 2022? Which players will be most at risk? – J.D. EDMONDS. David: Personally, I've learned that way too much changes from year to year for me to stress too hard about next year. We're going to learn things about this roster that we don't know right now, and we're going to have different opinions in February than we do in June. The New Orleans Saints entered this offseason $30 million over the cap, and sure enough they managed to get under without blowing up their team. You are right that the Cowboys will probably have to get creative to make the cap work next year, but it's not something that's going to keep me awake at night.