Let’s talk about VPN Internet security, or more appropriately, what a VPN server is, and why you would want one. A VPN server is a program that sits between you (meaning the end user) and the internet. It’s designed to hide your information and prevent hackers from monitoring what you are doing. This is done by the vpn services by passing through many layers of encryption, and even checks to make sure it isn’t being used for something illegal. You see, while you can use public networks like the internet and stay anonymous and clear, there is no guarantee that your location is safe or even that there are no snoops at all that can find out what you are doing.