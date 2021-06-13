David Albert Hayward, 49, passed away peacefully under Hospice Care in Elgin, Texas on Friday, May 14, 2021. He was the son of William and Paula Hayward of Waco, Texas. He was born the second of 4 children in January 1972 in Killeen, Texas. He is survived by his father, William, and two brothers, Paul Hayward of Hurst, Texas and Mark Hayward of Montgomery, Texas. Also he is survived by many Cousins, nephews, great grand nephews from California and Kentucky and Georgia and too numerous to mention, who supported him all his years.