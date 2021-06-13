Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

3 San Diego Legion Players Named to Roster for Team USA Rugby

By Editor
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZAW8F_0aSmZvuB00
Ryan Matyas, one of three San Diego Legion players on USA Rugby’s roster. Photo credit: @SDLegion, via Twitter

Three members of the San Diego Legion made the 41-player roster for the USA Rugby Men’s XVs National Team.

Siaosi “CC” Mahoni, Ryan Matyas and Psalm Wooching will among those chosen for the traveling roster for upcoming test matches against England and Ireland.

Most of the roster, 31 players, represent Major League Rugby clubs in the run-up to the Rugby World Cup in 2023.

The team will face England on July 4 and Ireland on July 10. Thirty players will travel for the matches. Those who are not selected will serve as injury reserves.

It will be the first time the Eagles have assembled since Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan.

Following July, the Eagles will play again in September in a two-part Rugby World Cup qualification series against Canada. The Eagles will host the second match Sept 11 in Glendale, Col.

The national coaching staff also includes Rob Hoadley, who had stints with the Legion and Stanford University.

The Legion (5-7) played Saturday, falling 45-41 to the Utah Warriors. They have three home games remaining this season – June 20 and 26, and July 3.

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Glendale, CA
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Rugby#Rugby World Cup#Team Usa#San Diego Legion Players#The San Diego Legion#The Usa Rugby Men#National Team#Major League Rugby#Eagles#Stanford University#The Utah Warriors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
News Break
Rugby
News Break
Sports
Related
Sacramento, CAindomitablecitysoccer.com

Official: Sacramento’s NWSL team moves to San Diego

The news we expected at some point to hear about is now official, as NWSL announced on Tuesday that there will be an expansion team for 2022 in San Diego. That team was originally planned to be in Sacramento, but the owners of the NWSL team have decided to situate the expansion team in San Diego instead.
MLSUSA Today

Jill Ellis to lead NWSL expansion team in San Diego

Former U.S. national team coach Jill Ellis will serve as president of a National Women's Soccer League expansion team in San Diego. The new team, owned by investor Ron Burkle, will be launched next season. The team is expected to announce a name in the coming weeks, and Ellis is hoping to appoint a coach in July.
Sportsteamusa.org

USA Team Handball Announces Women’s National Team Preliminary Roster

USA Team Handball (USATH) Women’s National Team interim head coach Julio Sainz announced today the preliminary roster of 28 athletes for the Women’s National Team. The Selection Committee met as stipulated by selection procedures on June 7, 2021. The committee was comprised of Sainz, Women’s Junior National Team head coach...
MLSPosted by
Times of San Diego

National Women’s Soccer League Announces San Diego Expansion Team

San Diego will be home to the National Women’s Soccer League’s newest expansion team, set to begin play in spring 2022, the league announced Tuesday. Jill Ellis, the only two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup-winning manager and a former FIFA World Women’s Coach of the Year recipient, will serve as president of the as-of-yet unnamed San Diego NWSL team — which is owned by investor Ron Burkle.
Motorsportsdealernews.com

TEAM USA NAMED FOR ISDE

Representing your country at the Six Days is quite an honor, and something that meant the world to Kurt Caselli, perennial Top American and 2009/2010 ISDE Trophy Team Captain. Coinciding with the KC66 fundraiser, the American Motorcyclist Association has announced the 10 Trophy team riders selected to represent the United States at the 2021 FIM International Six Days Enduro in Italy on August 30 - September 4, 2021.
Sportskslsports.com

Utah Warriors Host Improved San Diego Legion

HERRIMAN, Utah – The Utah Warriors are back at home this Saturday, June 12, to take on the San Diego Legion at Zions Bank Stadium. Saturday’s match will mark the fifth time that Utah and San Diego have faced off. The Warriors are looking for their first win in the series, currently sitting at 0-4 all-time against the Legion.
Rugbythereminder.ca

Canada names 30-man roster for July rugby internationals against Wales, England

Matt Heaton of Rugby ATL and Ben LeSage and Lucas Rumball of the Toronto Arrows will co--captain Canada for rugby test matches next month in Wales and England. Canada coach Kingsley Jones has named 30 members of his 32-man travelling party. Rugby Canada says the two remaining spots will remain unfilled pending fitness tests as players return from injury.
FIFAstadiumjourney.com

USA To Host Rugby World Cup?

The USA has been formally approved as a potential candidate to host the Rugby World Cup (RWC) men’s tournament in either 2027 or 2031, and the women’s tournament in 2029. However, they will face stiff competition. Australia is favored to host in 2027 and are well-advanced in their bid. Meanwhile a combined British Isles and Ireland bid is expected to put forward a strong case for 2031.
Rugbychatsports.com

U.S. Olympic women’s rugby team roster announced

The 12-woman U.S. rugby team was named Thursday for the second-ever Olympic women’s sevens tournament in Tokyo. Rugby was re-added to the Olympic program in 2016 after a 92-year absence, but with a different discipline in sevens and, for the first time, including a women’s tournament. The U.S. lost in...
MLSfcdallas.com

Five FC Dallas Player Named to USMNT Preliminary Gold Cup Roster

FRISCO, Texas - Five current FC Dallas Homegrowns, Justin Che, Jesús Ferreira, Ricardo Pepi, Paxton Pomykal and Tanner Tessmann, have been included in the U.S. Men's National Team Gold Cup preliminary roster. Former FCD Homegrowns Kellyn Acosta and Reggie Cannon were also named to the preliminary squad. The U.S.'s 60-man...
Boston Globe

Franklin’s Kristi Kirshe named to US women’s rugby Olympic roster

Kristi Kirshe starred in soccer at Franklin High, and only picked up rugby in her first year at Williams College, but now the 26-year-old is headed to the Tokyo Olympics as a center/wing for the US women’s rugby sevens team. Kirshe is one of 12 starters on the roster, announced...
Sportsvolleyballmag.com

Speraw, USA Volleyball announce 12-player men’s Olympic roster for Tokyo

Coach John Speraw and USA Volleyball on Monday announced the 2021 12-player men’s Olympic volleyball team that will compete in Tokyo next month. The USA, which won bronze in Rio in 2016, has eight returning players. The four newcomers are opposite Kyle Ensing, outside hitters T.J. DeFalco and Garrett Muagututia,...
Harrisburg, PAPottsville Republican Herald

BASEBALL: 3 local players named to Big 26 roster

HARRISBURG — Three Schuylkill League baseball players were among the 26 players chosen to represent Pennsylvania in the 2021 Big 26 Baseball Classic to be held July 23-25 at FNB Field in Harrisburg. Rising seniors Ethan Hannevig of Pine Grove, Luke Matta of Shenandoah Valley and Mike Myro of Blue...