3 San Diego Legion Players Named to Roster for Team USA Rugby

Ryan Matyas, one of three San Diego Legion players on USA Rugby’s roster. Photo credit: @SDLegion, via Twitter

Three members of the San Diego Legion made the 41-player roster for the USA Rugby Men’s XVs National Team.

Siaosi “CC” Mahoni, Ryan Matyas and Psalm Wooching will among those chosen for the traveling roster for upcoming test matches against England and Ireland.

Most of the roster, 31 players, represent Major League Rugby clubs in the run-up to the Rugby World Cup in 2023.

The team will face England on July 4 and Ireland on July 10. Thirty players will travel for the matches. Those who are not selected will serve as injury reserves.

It will be the first time the Eagles have assembled since Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan.

Following July, the Eagles will play again in September in a two-part Rugby World Cup qualification series against Canada. The Eagles will host the second match Sept 11 in Glendale, Col.

The national coaching staff also includes Rob Hoadley, who had stints with the Legion and Stanford University.

The Legion (5-7) played Saturday, falling 45-41 to the Utah Warriors. They have three home games remaining this season – June 20 and 26, and July 3.