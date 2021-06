Cleveland returned to resembling a playoff contender on Tuesday night in St. Louis following a subpar Sunday in Baltimore and an off day on Monday. Scoring two runs in the top of the first inning and seeing ace Shane Bieber trotting to the mound in the bottom of the first was exactly what manager Terry Francona wanted to see at Busch Stadium as Cleveland rolled to a 10-1 win over the Cardinals two days after losing 18-5 to the Orioles at Camden Yards.