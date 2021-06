Do you like fishing in games? Have you ever wanted a game that's just fishing? You might want to check out Moonglow Bay, which is set to launch later this year. I recently had the pleasure of speaking with Lu Nascimento and Zach Soares of Bunnyhug Games to chat about their adorable upcoming slice of life fishing RPG, Moonglow Bay. This charming title originally caught my attention during its reveal at the ID@Xbox Showcase earlier this year. In our interview, we share new gameplay and discuss what Moonglow Bay is, which games have the best fishing mechanics, what it's been like working with Xbox and Xbox Game Pass, and much more.