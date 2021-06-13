Ex-NC state judge censured for sexual misconduct on the job

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's highest court has censured a now-retired state judge for sexual misconduct. The state Supreme Court agreed on Friday with the Judicial Standards Commission that former District Court Judge C. Randy Pool violated several sections of the judicial conduct code. He held court in McDowell and Rutherford counties. The commission and the ex-judge agreed that Pool knowingly engaged in conversations with at least 35 women on Facebook, and that Facebook activities corresponded to time when he was reported to be in court. The commission says Pool also was dishonest during investigations into the misconduct. Pool retired in late 2019.