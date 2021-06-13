Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

Ex-NC state judge censured for sexual misconduct on the job

FOX Carolina
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's highest court has censured a now-retired state judge for sexual misconduct. The state Supreme Court agreed on Friday with the Judicial Standards Commission that former District Court Judge C. Randy Pool violated several sections of the judicial conduct code. He held court in McDowell and Rutherford counties. The commission and the ex-judge agreed that Pool knowingly engaged in conversations with at least 35 women on Facebook, and that Facebook activities corresponded to time when he was reported to be in court. The commission says Pool also was dishonest during investigations into the misconduct. Pool retired in late 2019.

www.foxcarolina.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#State Supreme Court#Ap#District Court#Pool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Facebook
Related
Congress & CourtsCBS News

Supreme Court sides with cheerleader in free speech case

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of high school cheerleader Brandi Levy, who expressed her disappointment with profanity on social media about not making the varsity squad. The high court ruled her speech was protected by the First Amendment after she was suspended. Jan Crawford has more.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams, a former police captain, had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multicandidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.