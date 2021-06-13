Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope revealed

Although Chris Pratt will be the voice of the Italian-American plumber in the animated Illuminations movie coming next year, for the majority of Nintendo fans around the world, the one and only voice of Super Mario will be that of Charles Martinet. The mascot, although it was born well before the N64 era, its voice is audible for the first time in the 3D title of the franchise dating back to 1996 and it is from that moment that its voice actor has joined the Nintendo family, dubbing that character in virtually all of his appearances, including spin-offs. Also, even if we won’t hear him speak from the mouth of the hero in red, he will still be present through several voice cameos throughout the film.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO