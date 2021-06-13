CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope revealed

By Editorials
gamefreaks365.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleUbisoft has revealed Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, a follow up to the crossover tactical Kingdom Battle from 2017. The reveal follows an accidental early morning leak by Nintendo, but the gorgeous trailer shown off was still super...

gamefreaks365.com

VIDEO GAMES

