Brett Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers (38-30, 2nd in NL Central) are headed to Chase Field on Monday where they'll meet the Arizona Diamondbacks (20-49, 5th in NL West). As a unit, the Milwaukee Brewers are putting up 4.0 runs per outing, which puts them at 22nd in MLB. They have 269 runs scored while holding a team OBP of .299. The Brewers have hit 90 doubles as a team and have knocked 80 balls out of the park. They have compiled 257 runs batted in in addition to 463 hits so far this year, and their team batting average sits at .210. Milwaukee has a slugging percentage of .365 and have struck out 680 times, while taking a walk on 245 occasions.