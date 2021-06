The Pittsburgh Pirates (25-44) are at PNC Park for a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians (38-30), with the finale this afternoon at 1:05 PM. The Pirates are sending out JT Brubaker for his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.88 ERA in 65 innings, with 63 strikeouts and a 1.18 WHIP. The Indians are countering with lefty Sam Hentges, who will make his fifth start. He has also thrown seven times in relief. He has a 7.57 ERA in 27.1 innings, with 33 strikeouts and a 2.12 WHIP.