China reports 34 new coronavirus cases on June 12

By Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
Mainland China reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on June 12, down from 35 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.

Of the new cases, six were local transmissions, versus eight the previous day, the National Health Commission said. All of the local cases were in southern Guangdong province.

China also reported 18 new asymptomatic infections, versus 27 a day earlier. China does not classify symptomless infections as confirmed cases.

The eastern Chinese city of Wenzhou in Zhejiang province has completed a round of mass COVID-19 testing after it reported imported cases, state media People's Daily said.

All of the nearly 240,000 people in the city's high-risk areas have tested negative for the virus, the paper added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 91,428, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

