FC Tucson rallies but falls to Chattanooga

FC Tucson put on a furious rally in the second half to pull even but found itself victim to a team that has an astonishing knack for winning at the death. Midfielder Charlie Dennis came on as a substitute in the second half and netted two goals, including one in the 85th minute, for the Men in Black. But it was another second-half sub, Juan Galindrez, who garnered the game-winner as Chattanooga Red Wolves SC came away with a 3-2 at Kino North Stadium on Saturday night.