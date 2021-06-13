Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

FC Tucson rallies but falls to Chattanooga

By Staff Reports
fctucson.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFC Tucson put on a furious rally in the second half to pull even but found itself victim to a team that has an astonishing knack for winning at the death. Midfielder Charlie Dennis came on as a substitute in the second half and netted two goals, including one in the 85th minute, for the Men in Black. But it was another second-half sub, Juan Galindrez, who garnered the game-winner as Chattanooga Red Wolves SC came away with a 3-2 at Kino North Stadium on Saturday night.

www.fctucson.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Dennis
Person
Wallis Lapsley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chattanooga Red Wolves Sc#North Texas Sc#Red Wolves#The Men In Black#Chattanooga Red Wolves Sc#Englishman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
Amarillo, TXAmarillo Globe-Times

Sod Poodles fall 10-6 to Hooks despite late rally

The Amarillo Sod Poodles couldn't recover from digging an early hole and fell 10-6 to the Corpus Christi Hooks on Tuesday at HODGETOWN Stadium. The loss means the Sod Poodles have dropped 13 of their last 17 contests. Their overall record of 13-18 has them at the bottom of the Double-A Central- South division standings.
South Bend, IN94.3 Jack FM

Timber Rattlers’ late rally falls short

SOUTH BEND, IN – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers let an early lead slip away and a late rally wasn’t enough as they lost 7-5 to the South Bend Cubs Tuesday night at Four Winds Field. Nelson Velasquez hit a two-run homer to give the Cubs the lead in the fifth inning and Wisconsin had a sloppy defensive inning in the sixth to let South Bend score the insurance runs they would need to pull off the win.
Peoria, ILQuad Cities Onlines

Bandits rally falls short against Chiefs

The Quad Cities River Bandits' bats heated up toward the end of their Friday showdown with the Peoria Chiefs. Unfortunately for the Bandits, it was not enough to overcome a Peoria offense that scored in five innings in its 6-5 victory over Quad Cities. Trailing 6-1, the River Bandits started...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

TinCaps fall again to Captains despite rally

The Lake County Captains set the tone from the first pitch of the game Friday night at Parkview Field, built up a seven-run lead and beat the TinCaps for the third time in four nights despite a furious rally from Fort Wayne in the late innings. The top three hitters...
College Sportshottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Falls to Arizona in the Tucson Super Regional Opener

Ole Miss falls to Arizona 9-3 in the opening game of the Tucson Super Regional on Friday. Arizona scored all of their runs on seven extra-base hits in the game with four home runs, a triple and two doubles. The Wildcats had home runs by Donta Williams, Tony Bullard (2) a triple by Bullard and doubles by Ryan Holigate and Williams.
Phoenix, AZEastern Progress

Tucson Sugar Skulls fumble fourth-quarter lead, fall to Arizona Rattlers in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Like the previous four Tucson Sugar Skulls-Arizona Rattlers contests, the IFL team down south didn't have enough and fell short. Tucson lost to its in-state rival 44-34 during Saturday's primetime slate at the recently renovated Phoenix Suns Arena for Arizona's home opener — and first IFL game in the Valley since the 2019 United Bowl title game.
Arizona Stateallsportstucson.com

FC Tucson Women lead the WPSL Desert Conference with 2-0 win over FC Arizona

The FC Tucson Women beat FC Arizona 2-0 Wednesday night at Kino Stadium to move to 2-0 in the Desert Conference of the Women’s Professional Soccer League (WPSL). The WPSL consists of 141 teams playing in 16 conferences and the League will crown the winner of each conference this summer with the postseason canceled due to continued travel and hotel restrictions from the pandemic.
Cadillac, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Benzie rally falls short in 7th

CADILLAC — A game played in two cities have could easily had two different outcomes. Evart held off a late Benzie Central rally 3-2 in Wednesday’s Division 3 baseball regional semifinal at Cadillac. The game started in Manton, but moved to the Vikings’ field an hour and 45 minutes after it started because of torrential rain that flooded Manton’s field.
Oxford, MSredcuprebellion.com

2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament: Ole Miss falls short in Tucson Super Regional

I moved into a new place in Oxford this week, and I had some folks over to watch Ole Miss take on Arizona in game three of the Tucson Super Regional on Sunday. I have a great group of friends, including my roommates, and I was excited to have a small gathering at my apartment. I love baseball, and while that can’t be said for all of my friends, I was expecting a pretty good time to be had.
Dayton, OHEvening Star

TinCap rally falls short in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio — The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost to Dayton 3-2 on Wednesday night. Dragon starter Noah Davis (1-4) shut out Fort Wayne on one hit over six innings to get his first win of the season. He struck out seven and walked one. Dayton scored two runs in the...
Duluth, MNFOX 21 Online

Duluth FC Academy Falls to Granite City in First Loss of Season

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth FC Academy couldn’t battle back late, as Granite City FC handed them their first loss of the season, 4-3. Matthew Magnuson, Blake Hanson and Jordan Finnerton all scored while Finn Huffington finished with two assists for the BlueGreens. Duluth FC Academy falls to 3-1 on...
Sportskciiradio.com

Huskie Softball Handles Hawks, Baseball Rally Falls Short

For the second straight night, the Highland softball and baseball teams made a long haul to face off with a south division opponent in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference and they split a pair of games against Central Lee on Thursday. The Huskie softball team capitalized on a six run...
MLSSports Business Journal

Austin FC first in MLS to adopt SeatGeek's Rally

Austin FC will be the first MLS team to utilize SeatGeek’s Rally feature, an event experience platform housed within the company’s app that allows fans to order food, beverage and merchandise via their smartphone. The team will have nine stands at Q2 Stadium where fans can then pick up ...