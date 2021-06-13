The Amazing Spider-Man #638: One Moment In Time

When the Spider-Man character of Venom first debuted in 2007's Spider-Man 3, there were many fans who were not entirely impressed by his appearance as played by Topher Grace. With complaints that Venom just wasn't Vemon-y enough, it would be a whole 11 years before the symbiote partner, Eddie Brock, would get another shot at the big time. This time, it would be a different story, with Tom Hardy in the title role behind a much more brutal and satisfying rendition of the character. Now artist, Matt Millard, has revealed that some of the original character designs would have seen Venom be an even more creepy and imposing figure than the one we got.