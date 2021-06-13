The Amazing Spider-Man #638: One Moment In Time
"What am I doing? What am I getting her into?". Sideshow presents the Spider-Man: One Moment in Time Fine Art Print by celebrated comic book artist Paolo Rivera. Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson- together, they are one of the most beloved couples in all the Marvel Universe. It seems that nothing could tear them apart (except maybe the devil himself). Inspired by the heart-wrenching events of the "One More Day" storyline and its "One Moment in Time" resolution, this detailed composition captures the joy and trust the partners share, embracing one another in an intimate moment high above the New York City skyline. Come what may, Petey and MJ share a love to outlast any villain's plot or bump in the road, any costume change or twist of time.