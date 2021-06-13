Cancel
Daytona Beach, FL

Paolo Rivera

 10 days ago

Paolo Rivera started working for Marvel Comics in 2002. Although he began his career painting in oil, he has since moved on to penciling, inking, and coloring. He was born and raised in Daytona Beach, FL, and graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design in 2003, where he studied with David Mazzucchelli.

