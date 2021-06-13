Paolo Rivera

Justice League #63 – Brian Michael Bendis, Ram V, Writers; David Marquez, Xermanico, Artists; Ivan Plascencia, Romulo Fajardo Jr, Colorists. Ray: Bendis always plays fast and loose with timelines in his comics, and that means sometimes things can feel a little out of whack. That’s how this issue starts, with Naomi waking up in a hospital bed—right off last issue’s cliffhanger that saw her about to confront the evil Zumbado. Fortunately, we get a pretty strong flashback that shows exactly how things spiraled out of control on Naomi’s homeworld, with her rage over her parents’ death at Zumbado’s hands kicking her powers into overdrive, and causing some unexpected side effects in her teammates. This is one of the best fight scenes of the series so far, and delivers some strong emotional punch alongside the action.