Paolo Rivera

Alex Ross is an American comic book creator best known for superhero painted comics; he first became well known with the 1994 miniseries Marvels with Kurt Busiek and the 1996 miniseries Kingdom Come with Mark Waid, as well as covers and designs for Kurt Busiek's Astro City. And two of his Captain America covers have now come up for auction from ComicConnect as part of their Video Games, Original Art, Sunday Clippings, Pulps Auction, which ends on the 21st of June. The first is from a Dynamic Forces variant cover of Captain America #34 from 2008, image size 10" x 15", which portrays Bucky as Captain America for the first time, as Bucky took over the role in the comic book in question. The auction also includes a copy of the comic it was published on.