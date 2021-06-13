Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Swede becomes 7th winner in 7 IndyCar races

By JENNA FRYER
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – Marcus Ericsson raced to his first IndyCar victory Saturday in the action-packed opener of the doubleheader at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park. The Swede became the seventh driver to win through seven IndyCar races this season, and he's the fourth first-time winner this year. It was the first victory for the former Formula One driver since a GP2 race at Nurburgring in 2013.

journalgazette.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romain Grosjean
Person
Marcus Ericsson
Person
Felix Rosenqvist
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar#Race#Detroit#Indycar#Detroit#Nurburgring#Ericsson#Power#Ecu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Formula One
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
Indianapolis, INspeedwaymedia.com

Tear-off Manufacturer Racing Optics Named as INDYCAR Partner

INDIANAPOLIS (Tuesday, June 8, 2021) – Racing Optics, the industry leader in multilayer, laminated tear-offs, has signed a multiyear agreement to become an official partner of INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Among its diverse product line, Racing Optics manufactures the multilayer tear-offs used on the aeroscreen safety device equipped...
Motorsportsblackbookmotorsport.com

IndyCar improves visibility with Racing Optics

Racing Optics to provide laminated tear-offs to teams. Tear-offs also used on driver helmets to improve visibility. American open wheel racing series IndyCar has agreed a multi-year partnership with Racing Optics. Racing Optics manufacturers multi-layered laminated tear-offs used on the aeroscreen safety device on every IndyCar vehicle, and will provide...
Detroit, MIracefans.net

Rosenqvist taken to hospital after heavy crash stops Detroit IndyCar race

A heavy crash involving McLaren SP driver Felix Rosenqvist has caused a stoppage in the first of this weekend’s two IndyCar races in Detroit. His car made heavy contact with a tyre barrier at the exit of turn six. His Dallara struck the barrier with sufficient force to push back the concrete blocks behind it, and Rosenqvist’s car came to a rest on top of the tyres.
Detroit, MIdailymagazine.news

Violent IndyCar crash pauses Detroit race

A Swedish IndyCar driver was headed to a hospital Saturday following a violent crash into a tires-and-concrete barrier during the first race of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader at Belle Isle Raceway in Detroit. In-car video of the collision replayed on NBC Sports appeared to reveal that the vehicle's...
MotorsportsFOX Sports

AUTO RACING: NASCAR Texas-bound; IndyCar heads to Detroit

Schedule: Sunday, Open race, 6 p.m., and All-Star Race, 8 p.m. (FS1) Race distance: 50 laps, 75 miles; 100 laps, 150 miles. Last year: Chase Elliott won the All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Last race: Kyle Larson won both stages and the race at Sonoma, outrunning Hendrick Motorsports teammate...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
FanSided

IndyCar points leader penalized before Belle Isle race

IndyCar championship leader Alex Palou was issued a grid penalty ahead of the first of two races of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. Due to an an unapproved engine change prior to the 105th running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway two weekends ago, Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou has been penalized ahead of today’s race at Belle Isle Street Circuit.
Motorsportsgmauthority.com

Chevy Wins At Home In Race 2 Of IndyCar Detroit Doubleheader: Video

Pato O’Ward won Race 2 of the Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader this weekend, putting Chevy in victory lane at its home race and helping to extend its lead over Honda in the manufacturer’s championship. With the result, the Arrow McLaren SP driver now leads the NTT Data IndyCar Series driver’s...
Motorsportsnbnews24.com

Huge shunt for Rosenqvist halts IndyCar race at Detroit

Rosenqvist’s Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet plowed head-on into the tire wall on the exit of the nook, after his throttle appeared to jam open as he downshifted. Throughout the enormous affect, the concrete barrier behind the tire wall was pushed over, such was severity of the hit, whereas the tires had been scattered over the catchfencing. The 29-year-old Swede was acutely aware however seemed to be in ache because the AMR Security Workforce rigorously extracted him. The automobile had come to relaxation nose-up at 45levels, because the entrance was propped up by tires, which difficult the extrication process. He was ultimately placed on a backboard and was sporting a neck brace as he was moved to the ambulance. The race was halted on the finish of Lap 27, and the opposite vehicles trickled to pitlane. Rosenqvist had been having fun with arguably his greatest displaying of the season, climbing from 14th to 3rd, earlier than his first pitstop. Andretti Autosport’s James Hinchcliffe stated: “I haven’t see the replay but nevertheless it was a bizarre scene to see, the best way his automobile landed like that. Clearly the very first thing you simply hope that the driving force is alright, the vehicles that we now have, the tracks and security crew are all top-notch. Hopefully he’ll be unscathed and all that. But it surely’s powerful.” Teammate Alexander Rossi stated: “It was the primary time I noticed that [replay] that’s loopy man, that’s an enormous hit. Ideas are with him, that sucks to see.” Barrier repairs have been slowed by the necessity for a brand new concrete block to switch the one broken by Rosenqvist’s affect. Dr. Geoffrey Billows’ IndyCar’s medical director, stated: “Doing nice. He’s acutely aware and alert and was speaking all the time. He was having some soreness, however no lack of sensation anyplace, no lack of perform. “We had been capable of get him out of the automobile and produce him to the infield care middle, only for a preliminary examination. He’s steady, his vitals are good however we’re sending him downtown to the hospital for extra superior imaging.”
Motorsportslasvegassportsbetting.com

2021 Chevrolet Detroit GP Race 1 IndyCar Series Race Odds

F1 Drivers Championship | F1 Constructors Championship. Odds to Win the 2021 Chevrolet Detroit GP Race 1 IndyCar Series Race Odds according to BetOnline Sportsbook. Bet on the 2021 Chevrolet Detroit GP Race 1 IndyCar Series Race Odds at BetOnline Sportsbook. Receive a 50% Welcome Bonus up to $250. Receive...
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Cody Ware will make IndyCar debut at Road America for Dale Coyne Racing

Cody Ware will make his NTT IndyCar Series debut at Road America for Dale Coyne Racing with RWR. Ware, who had tested with the team at Texas Motor Speedway and at road courses while mulling an Indy 500 attempt, will be driving the No. 52 Dallara-Honda. It’ll be a third car for DCR, which also fields cars for Romain Grosjean and Ed Jones (in its partnership with Vasser Sullivan).
Detroit, MIPosted by
FanSided

IndyCar driver change ahead of second Belle Isle race

Arrow McLaren SP have announced a driver change for the second race of the IndyCar doubleheader at Belle Isle Street Circuit. After losing his full-time ride with Arrow McLaren SP after the 2020 IndyCar season, Oliver Askew is set to rejoin the team for this afternoon’s second race of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix at Belle Isle Street Circuit.
Detroit, MIPosted by
Racing News

Detroit Race Results: June 13, 2021 (Indycar Series)

Indycar results from race two of the Detroit Grand Prix. It’s Sunday, the NTT Indycar Series is set for another race around Belle Isle Park in Detroit, Michigan. It’s race number two of the double-race weekend in the Detroit Grand Prix. View 2021 Detroit Grand Prix results for the Indycar...
Motorsportsblackbookmotorsport.com

​IndyCar extends St. Petersburg race deal until 2026

Race scheduled to return to March season opener spot from 2022 onward. Florida-based event has seen the last two editions delayed. American open wheel racing series IndyCar has announced that the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will remain on the schedule until at least 2026. The Florida-based street circuit first...
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

IndyCar: Surprising statistic through just six races in 2021

Five teams have won at least one of the 2021 IndyCar season’s first six races. Throughout all of last year, we didn’t see that many winners. We all knew heading into the 2021 IndyCar season that this was going to be one of the most competitive seasons, if not the most competitive season, in a while, if not all-time.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

IndyCar: Another driver change for Road America race

For the second consecutive IndyCar race, Oliver Askew is set to fill in for an injured driver, this time in the REV Group Grand Prix at Road America. This past Sunday, Oliver Askew was called upon by Arrow McLaren SP, the team for which he drove full-time in the 2020 IndyCar season, to replace Felix Rosenqvist behind the wheel of the #7 Chevrolet for the second of two races at Belle Isle Street Circuit.
Motorsportsconceptcarz.com

Podium for Palou, Honda at Detroit INDYCAR Race Two

• Alex Palou finishes third in second round of the Detroit doubleheader. • Colton Herta, Graham Rahal score top-five finishes. Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou was the top Honda finisher in today's second of two races at the Detroit Grand Prix, taking third place in his #10 NTT INDYCAR SERIES machine.