Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

CoinGeek Zurich: Why blockchain is the only tamper-proof technology for pharma industry

By Nidhi Arora
coingeek.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeridat’s Managing Director Phillip Runyan shared his thoughts on data integrity, a much-needed component in the healthcare sector, at the CoinGeek Zurich Conference in Switzerland. Presenting a talk on “Data Integrity & Blockchain: Improving Pharmaceutical R&D and Supply Chain,” Runyan shared the story about how a business partner sought his help in 2019 to build a data validation service for his contract research organization called Juvatech.

coingeek.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blockchain Technology#Drugs#Supply Chain#Bsv#Coingeek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Switzerland
Related
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Blockchain In Insurance Sector Market is Going to Boom with Microsoft, IBM, Bitfury,BitPay

Increasing regulation for exploring insurance policies by insurance companies and growing fraudulent insurance claims will help to boost the demand of the Blockchain In the Insurance Sector market in the forecasted period. Blockchain in insurance is a shared record-keeping technology in which the data is in cryptographically secured form. Blockchain technology provides cooperation and coordination of multiple different intermediaries with varying incentives. Blockchain technology could empower people to manage (some of) their risk more directly, with peer-to-peer and mutual insurance platforms based on blockchains.
Medical & Biotechamazon.com

Capgemini’s Trusted Logistics and Drug Counterfeit Solution for the Pharma Industry

The traditional supply chain has a lot of inefficiencies and bottlenecks that can lead to losses and pilferage. There are losses because of logistical inefficiencies, or because perishable goods or drugs may not be transported in the required time period. There can also be losses due to environmental excursions, as many drugs are sensitive to shock, temperature or humidity, and exposure to the wrong conditions can deem them ineffective.
BitcoinPosted by
Hackernoon

Eclipse Attacks and Ethereum’s Uncle Block Mechanism

An eclipse attack is a means of attacking a decentralized network through which an attacker seeks to isolate and attack a specific user or users rather than attack the whole network. In this article, I will explain how some features of Ethereum, including its uncle block mechanism, could make it...
TechnologyPosted by
HIT Consultant

AI + Human Intelligence — A More Effective Solution for the Healthcare Payment Lifecycle

Much has been written about the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the healthcare payment lifecycle, but has it been oversimplified? The straightforward answer is yes. Many articles have characterized AI as the end-means antidote that will solve all revenue cycle management (RCM) issues and easily streamline the reimbursement process from beginning to end. In fact, many of the products in today’s marketplace promise a complete solution based almost entirely on AI. But, looking at this from a fresh perspective, the reality is something more nuanced and collaborative.
Economyciodive.com

Finding the ROI in blockchain

On blockchain, technologists are usually part of one of two camps: it's either an overhyped trinket or a problem-squashing solution. Among developers, the majority (61%) see blockchain as a potentially game-changing technology, while 39% say it's all hype, according to a Stack Overflow survey. But both absolutes miss the nuance of what business leaders want to know — where is the return on investment (ROI) on blockchain implementation?
Marketscybersecdn.com

Can blockchain and MPC technology protect the integrity of auctions?

Auctions have stood the test of time. History provides evidence as far back as 500 BC in Babylon by the Romans. Today, the ancient institution that has shaped the trading practices of modern-day society continues to reinvent itself. Earlier this year the first-ever digital only artwork at Christie’s closed for a staggering $69m. This record-breaking auction comes as no surprise following the recent explosion around non-fungible tokens or NFTs.
Computerscoingeek.com

CoinGeek Zurich: How blockchain can assist AI, machine learning field

A panel on “AI, Machine Learning & Blockchain” at the CoinGeek Zurich Conference shared valuable insights about artificial intelligence (AI), artificial general intelligence (AGI), and how researchers can use the blockchain to further this field. Panelist Konstantinos Sgantzos, a scientific advisor at Bolooba, kicked it off by describing artificial intelligence...
Businessmassachusettsnewswire.com

Energy Electronics Is Now Accepting Popular Bitcoin and Dogecoin as Payment Methods

MILFORD, Conn. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Energy Electronics is pleased to announce it will now accept Bitcoin and Dogecoin as fully available payment methods. The partnership will allow customers to use cryptocurrencies as a funding source for all Energy Electronic online purchases. Energy Electronics is the leading distributor...
EconomyForbes

Trends In Blockchain: Why Big Banks Are Adopting This Technology

Chris Naprawa, President TAAL, a vertically integrated blockchain infrastructure & service provider for enterprise. Don’t bet against the banks. I believe that the notion that a financial revolution will displace the power and function of large international banks is very unlikely ... as long as they continue to adapt and invest.
ComputersCoinDesk

Upstart Crypto Tracer Brings ‘Middleware’ to Busy Blockchain Analysis Industry

There’s already plenty of competition in the crypto intelligence space. Established startups including Chainalysis, Elliptic, CipherTrace and TRM Labs have made millions of dollars pairing inherently traceable blockchains with troves of proprietary information, such as illicit transaction histories, that investigators find useful. Think of Fusion as a bridge between crypto...
Economycryptofinancialtimes.com

U.S. Patent Awarded to KRNC Blockchain, for Technology to Upgrade U.S. Dollar

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KRNC, a blockchain initiative funded by the U.S. government, announced today that it has obtained the first U.S. patent on its proprietary technology for integrating blockchains with the legacy banking system. The technology, called Proof-of-Balance, allows anyone with online banking to unlock cryptographic tokens in proportion to their...
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Wanchain Makes LTC Smart Contract Compatible, Adds Litecoin to Cross-Chain Blockchain Infrastructure

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / The Wanchain Foundation today announces that Litecoin is now fully integrated into its cross-chain infrastructure. Wanchain, the decentralised blockchain interoperability solution that connects the world's isolated blockchain networks, is the only decentralised finance (DeFI) project that enables truly decentralised cross-chain transactions between isolated heterogeneous blockchain networks. Wanchain's cross-chain infrastructure already supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, Wanchain, EOSIO, Binance Smart Chain and XRP Ledger. The addition of Litecoin reinforces Wanchain's position as the world's most advanced cross-chain solution.
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Graph Blockchain Investor Overview | INN

Graph Blockchain: Exposure to Altcoin and other DeFi Opportunities. This Graph Blockchain profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*. While Bitcoin and Etherium have long been the major names in the cryptocurrency space, competitors are emerging every day. These new coins, “altcoins”, are creating value by capitalizing on alternative coins after Tesla announced it will suspend Bitcoin payments over environmental concerns. Although Bitcoin’s price is still up by almost 12 percent in the market as of June 2021, altcoins are showing an increase of over 10 percent after investors started diversifying into a total of $27 million in inflows.
Public SafetyCoinDesk

Fighting the Trillion-Dollar Cybercrime Industry With ‘Blockchain Thinking’

With cybercrime growing exponentially, this week’s “Money Reimagined” explores a new approach toward risk: a "blockchain mindset" based on principles of openness and decentralization. Hosts Michael Casey and Sheila Warren are joined by Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Global Policy at Circle, Dante Disparte, and digital pioneer Pindar Wong, chairman of VeriFi, an internet infrastructure consulting firm.
Collegescryptofinancialtimes.com

USJ to hold a course on blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies

The University of Saint Joseph will hold a course centred on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, with its proponent telling Macau News Agency the main goal of the workshop will be to dispel common myths and misconceptions surrounding crypto assets. The course, entitled ‘Bitcoin and the Future of Decentralised Finance’ will...
Technologythebharatexpressnews.com

The UN sees blockchain technology as a tool to fight the climate crisis

Amid lingering concerns about Bitcoin’s carbon footprint (BTC), the United Nations has said the technology behind the cryptocurrency has enormous potential to solve global problems such as climate change. The UN will continue to explore the uses of blockchain technology as a means to tackle the climate crisis and help...
BusinessCoinDesk

Visa, PayPal Join Crypto VC Blockchain Capital’s New $300M Fund

The increasingly crypto-savvy companies are relative newcomers to crypto VC. While both have invested directly in a handful of crypto startups, joining as limited partners (LPs) means an outside manager will place broader equity investments on their behalf. PayPal confirmed to CoinDesk this is its first such arrangement with a crypto VC firm.
Marketsdailyhodl.com

Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum – Value Drivers Advancing Blockchain Adoption

In addition to being a distributed database of records enabling digital innovation in the financial markets via cryptocurrency, blockchain technology has attracted the gaze of the business fraternity for quite some time now. In its basic form, blockchain already offers a secure record in the form of distributed ledgers, security via digital signatures, immutability as the consensus mechanism sets in and tokenization via cryptography.