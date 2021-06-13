CoinGeek Zurich: Why blockchain is the only tamper-proof technology for pharma industry

Much has been written about the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the healthcare payment lifecycle, but has it been oversimplified? The straightforward answer is yes. Many articles have characterized AI as the end-means antidote that will solve all revenue cycle management (RCM) issues and easily streamline the reimbursement process from beginning to end. In fact, many of the products in today’s marketplace promise a complete solution based almost entirely on AI. But, looking at this from a fresh perspective, the reality is something more nuanced and collaborative.