CoinGeek Zurich: Why blockchain is the only tamper-proof technology for pharma industry
Veridat’s Managing Director Phillip Runyan shared his thoughts on data integrity, a much-needed component in the healthcare sector, at the CoinGeek Zurich Conference in Switzerland. Presenting a talk on “Data Integrity & Blockchain: Improving Pharmaceutical R&D and Supply Chain,” Runyan shared the story about how a business partner sought his help in 2019 to build a data validation service for his contract research organization called Juvatech.coingeek.com