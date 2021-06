“Overall it was a successful season given the challenges”. Despite dropping two of the last three games of the season, the Crested Butte Titans lacrosse team had a successful inaugural year in action. When the season started, they had no semblance of a schedule, but thanks to the diligent work of athletics director Jarrod Hinton and head lacrosse coach Bud Seling, the team ended up with a JV schedule of 12 games and finished the season 6-6. “A lot of programs that have been around a long time had trouble finding games but we’ll play anybody, anywhere to get that game experience, it’s important,” says Seling.